Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe and her gorgeous daughter Michelle made it to the news recently

A video emerged on the internet showing Michelle during a church session as lead in praise and worship

The young lady was spotted standing close to the altar, rendering her songs, and later on moved to speak in tongues

It was a startling moment for netizens after a video surfaced online showing Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe's daughter Michelle praying.

The clip, which has since gone viral, showed the young girl, who recently turned 23, leading a praise team in church.

Mercy Aigbe's daughter trended online for leading praise online. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Michelle was spotted close to the altar holding a microphone as she blasted in the tongues of spirit accompanied by a worship song.

Internet users react to the video

Many who watched the video were deeply moved by Michelle's prayer session, with some even going so far as to taunt her mother's decision to convert to Islam.

"Theres nothing sweeter than having a relationship with the Most High, God of heaven and earth! Happy for her!"

"God is raising fine girls wey love Jesus."

"Pray oooohhh b4 they visit ur mama sin for your head sister pray."

"na to find another tanzania husband o,good girl,great morals."

"It’s no longer children that brings sh@m e to the family it’s now parents."

"I am so proud of you @michelleio__ May God keep you and continue to increase in all ramifications."

"Likewise the Spirit also helpeth our infirmities: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought; but the Spirit itself maketh intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered. And he that searcheth the hearts knoweth what is the mind of the Spirit, because he maketh intercession for the saints according to the will of God."

Mercy Aigbe's hubby parties with first wife

The actress responded to the viral party moments of her husband, Kazim Adeoti, and his first wife, Funsho Adeoti.

Kazim's friend, Prince Leke Ijiyode, the Sooko Omolaso to the Ooni of Ife, had invited him, his first wife, and a few of his closest friends to his daughter's wedding held in Minnesota, United States, on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Sighting the video online, Mercy Aigbe expressed her regret for not being present at the event. She then praised her husband and admired his physical .

