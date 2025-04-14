Nigerian actor Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, had the attention of both her fans and netizens with lovely moments from her bridal shower

Legit.ng reports that the TikTok influencer was surprised by her close friends and family members as he wedding date approached

Videos from the indoor party showed when she was presented with a photo book and her reaction to finding out that Mohbad’s son Liam was included in it

Nigerian actor Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, had her bridal shower ahead of her final wedding ceremony set to hold in the country.

Friends of the young influencer surprised her with a bridal shower four days before her wedding on April 17.

In a viral footage, Priscilla was taken off guard, as seen walking into her an event venue without knowing what is waiting for her.

The bride-to-be, blown away when the door to the premises was opened and she found all her friends, dressed gorgeously and streaming “surprise”.

The Tanzanian bride yelled with happiness as she hugged her friends tightly to make the occasion memorable.

The late Mohbad's son, Liam, her best friend Enioluwa, Mercy Aigbe's daughter, Michelle, and many of Priscilla's friends attended the shower.

Priscilla spots Mohbad’s son in her bridal shower photo book

Another highlight from the bridal shower was the moment Priscilla saw the beautiful photo memories of herself with family and friends put together in a photo book.

The TikTok star fought back tears when she saw one of the pictures she took with late rapper Mohbad’s son, Liam.

Priscy immediately thought out loud, saying:

“Awwn see Laim.”

This heartwarming scene gained the attention of many online as they related to the closeness between Priscy and the little boy.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng also reported that Hair entrepreneur Chioma Ikokwu, aka Chioma Goodhair, has shared a video of herself and Priscilla Ojo hanging out with Liam, the son of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

She observed that the boy looked a lot like his father and mother. The fashionista also shared how strong Mohbad's genes were and she prayed that he would continue to rest in peace.

Priscilla carried Liam on her thighs as she conversed with Chioma. The two-year-old boy was excited after Priscilla allowed him to stand, and he decided to show off some of his dance moves.

Chioma and Priscilla hyped Liam as he continued to jump and dance. The video captured the hearts of netizens. While some people admitted that the child looks like his late father, others said the child resembled his mother.

Internet users react to Priscilla Ojo’s bridal photo book

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

teetreasure said:

"Awww, oh my baby LIAM."

precious_jeff said:

"Eni’s voice is the loudest. Loveee it."

its.veecee said:

"Liam's God mother."

mss_firdausy said:

"@enioluwaofficial no wan gree for this chief bridesmaid thing i like the energy."

exclusivemenapparels said:

"Congratulations girl 😍😍😍😍mine soon🙏🏾."

Mohbad's son meets with Priscy Ojo

Earlier, Mohbad's one-year-old son Liam Aloba had one of the best moments in actress Iyabo Ojo's mansion.

Some pictures went viral, showing Liam in the company of the movie star's daughter, Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian lover.

Priscilla and her Tanzanian boyfriend trended online over the weekend following the manner in which he was welcomed into Nigeria.

