Iyabo Ojo was honoured for her selfless role as a mother during the Mother’s Night ceremony held on April 10, 2025, in Lagos, a thanksgiving event filled with praise

The event, marked by the hashtag #JP2025, created an emotional atmosphere of gratitude and anticipation for daughter's marriage to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux

Gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori’s soulful performance added a spiritual depth to the Mother’s Night

On April 10, 2025, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo was the centre of attention at a heartfelt Mother’s Night ceremony in Lagos, held in anticipation of her daughter Priscilla Ojo’s wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

The event, a significant Yoruba tradition, was a night of thanksgiving that celebrated Iyabo Ojo’s unwavering commitment as a mother.

Videos from the occasion captured Iyabo worshipping fervently, singing praises, and engaging in prayers with deep emotion, reflecting her spiritual investment in her daughter’s forthcoming union.

The ceremony brought together family, friends, and colleagues from the entertainment industry, including notable figures like Mercy Aigbe and Toyin Abraham, who joined in honouring Iyabo’s motherhood journey.

The hashtag #JP2025 trended widely, showcasing the communal excitement surrounding the wedding preparations.

The event was not just a ritual but a public affirmation of the strong bond between Iyabo and Priscilla, with attendees showering praises on the actress for her nurturing spirit.

Iyabo’s fervent worship during the event underscored her gratitude and prayers for Priscilla’s marriage, which was set to take place on April 17, 2025.

The evening was filled with music, dance, and tributes, with gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori delivering a moving performance that elevated the spiritual tone.

Reactions to Iyabo Ojo's performance at Mother's Night

@hrh_kingdiamond said:

"Which one is mother’s night again? Bachelor eve and bridal shower no reach again 😂 Mothers night don join 😂"

@mheenarh__ replied:

"God is surely answering her prayers cause she’s getting all her desires. Go mama🫶"

@omosexy1415 said:

"Na unfortunate person will not like this soul😢😍😍❤️🔥. QM God has answered your prayers 👏👏"

@tosinfalemi noted:

"Queen mother 😍 prayer warrior for her children 🥰😍💋🤩 her joy is permanent in Jesus name 🙏🔥🔥🔥❤️"

@bongi4krist_music commented:

"Please leave her to worship and pray in peace. You have absolutely no idea what she's been through to get to where she is now. No be everything eyes see, mouth dey talk."

@kpumpin0007 said:

"Life na war fare. Forget IG. You need prayers."

@i_am_maama_k replied:

"You see people outside nd say rubbish about them without knowing there relationships with God 🔥 congratulations again ma. Just be with God"

@iam_queen_adesemowo replied:

"That is the spirit Mami, we fit do crazy o, but when it comes to prayer we no dey take payer play, that is the spirit of a good mother"

@keshmanwin noted:

"Show off"

@luciousfabriks replied:

"Stop filming people vulnerable moments!!"

Iyabo Ojo celebrates Paul Okoye's birthday

Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo, the self-acclaimed Queen Mother, celebrated her lover Paul Okoye (Oga Paulo O) on his 58th birthday with grace and authority.

The actress shared a heartfelt message on her social media, calling him sweet names and expressing how she would celebrate him once he returns.

She showered him with love, highlighting her deep affection for him on his special day.

