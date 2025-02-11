Timini Egbuosn has been captured begging and prostrating for his colleague, Funk Akindele at his movie premiere

The actor had released his film, Reel Love and many of his colleagues turned out to support him as videos from the event surfaced online

Fans were impressed by what Timini did at his premiere as they assured him that his movie would do well in the cinema

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, has warmed the hearts of fans with what he did at his movie premiere.

Legit.ng had reported that Timini had released a film, Reel Love, and many of his colleagues were there to support him.

Timini hugs Funke Akindele at movie premiere. Photo credit@timini/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted online, Timini went to welcome Funke Akindele after they had finished watching the movie. He hugged her, and the actress tried to lift him up.

In another recording, Timini went on his kneels to beg Akindele. He pointed out that Reel Love must break box office record.

Timini asked Akindele to pray for him so that his dreams can come true.

Funke Akindele assures Timini

Moved by his junior colleague's gesture, Akindele tried to lift Timini up as he prostrated.

She assured him that his movie would be sold out. He also praised the effort put into making the movie a reality and called Timini her brother, boo, and son.

Jenifa as she was fondly called also praised the director of Reel Love. She also applauded another person, who worked with Timini in filming the flick.

Funke Akindele asked the people present at the film premiere to support Timini and watch his movie at the cinema.

Recall that Funke Akindele is known as the box office queen because of the way her movies used to break records while showing in the cinema.

See the post here:

Nigerians react to Timini's video

Netizens reacted to the video of Timini prostrating for Funke Akindele at his movie premiere. Here are some of the comments below:

@temiloluwa8481 said:

"Which one be that one wey use flower round is neck."

@ronkybrown reacted:

"LA funky in aunty Eniola voice,I love you aunty funke,see me smiling seeing this."

@unstoppable_mercy_iseoluwa stated:

" I love it, Box Office Queen."

@teewaiabod1 shared:

"Aunty funky name should be changed to grace I swear."

@queenmutty_empire wrote:

"Hermes was mesmerized by Funke Akindeles presence."

Funke Akindele movie makes history

Legit.ng had reported that Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah recorded a great feat in the history of movies in Nigeria.

She shared the good news with her fans on Instagram that the film made N613 million at the box office.

The new record was made barely a week after she also shared on her page that the movie had raked in over, N400m in 12 days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng