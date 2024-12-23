Global site navigation

Funke Akindele Rakes in N511m, Breaks Three Box-office Records With Everybody Loves Jenifa: “Thanks”
Nollywood

Funke Akindele Rakes in N511m, Breaks Three Box-office Records With Everybody Loves Jenifa: “Thanks”

by  Shade Metibogun 2 min read
  • Funke Akindele has announced the latest feat her new project, Everybody Loves Jenifa has just recorded in the cinema
  • In a post on her Instagram handle, she said she has broken three records with Everybody Loves Jenifa
  • She thanked her fans and God for the success and said she wouldn't have achieved the feat without their support and love

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is basking in the euphoria of her new title at the cinema after her latest project, Everybody Loves Jenifa, recorded a new feat.

Legit.ng had reported that Odunlade Adekola had reposted Akindele's success when Everybody Loves Jenifa made N206 million at the cinema.

Funke Akindele shares good news with fans.
Fans react to Funke Akindele's post. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele
Source: Instagram

In a new development, the movie has made N511 million at the box-office a few weeks after it was released.

In her post, Akindele said her project was the 2024's highest grossing Nollywood title. According to the actress, the film was also named the quickest Nollywood title to hit N500milion and the highest grossing title of the weekend.

Funke Akindele appreciates fans

In the caption of her post, the mother of two thanked her maker for the success. She also appreciated her fans for their love and support, which she acknowledged to be the reason for her new achievement.

The movie star prayed for her fans in the caption of her post.

Recall that this is not the first time that Funke Akindele's movie will be doing well at the cinema. Her film, Battle on Buka Street, recorded an impressive figure at the cinema last year.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Akindele's success

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the success recorded by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@steivy5653:

"Take all the glory Lord."

@blessingjessicaobasi:

"Congratulations Queen."

@officialsarahmartins:

"Chai congratulations to the entire crew especially @destinyetikoofficial she carry the movie for head like agege bread… congratulations mami."

@destinyetikoofficial:

"Woow."

@iambisola:

"We Movee."

@moyolawalofficial:

"Oshey."

@olayodejuliana:

"In less than two weeks. I’m screaming, God is good."

@ladyariyike:

"The result of Hard work, Determination and Resilience. Congratulations Mama! On the way to 5 Billi."

Funke Akindele's Tribe Called Judah make history

Funke Akindele's Tribe Called Judah recorded a great feat in the history of history movies in Nigeria.

She shared the good news with her fans on Instagram that the film made N613 million at the box-office.

The new record was made barely a week after she also shared on her page that the movie had raked in over, N400m in 12 days.

