Funke Akindele has announced the latest feat her new project, Everybody Loves Jenifa has just recorded in the cinema

In a post on her Instagram handle, she said she has broken three records with Everybody Loves Jenifa

She thanked her fans and God for the success and said she wouldn't have achieved the feat without their support and love

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is basking in the euphoria of her new title at the cinema after her latest project, Everybody Loves Jenifa, recorded a new feat.

Legit.ng had reported that Odunlade Adekola had reposted Akindele's success when Everybody Loves Jenifa made N206 million at the cinema.

In a new development, the movie has made N511 million at the box-office a few weeks after it was released.

In her post, Akindele said her project was the 2024's highest grossing Nollywood title. According to the actress, the film was also named the quickest Nollywood title to hit N500milion and the highest grossing title of the weekend.

Funke Akindele appreciates fans

In the caption of her post, the mother of two thanked her maker for the success. She also appreciated her fans for their love and support, which she acknowledged to be the reason for her new achievement.

The movie star prayed for her fans in the caption of her post.

Recall that this is not the first time that Funke Akindele's movie will be doing well at the cinema. Her film, Battle on Buka Street, recorded an impressive figure at the cinema last year.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Akindele's success

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the success recorded by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

Funke Akindele's Tribe Called Judah make history

Funke Akindele's Tribe Called Judah recorded a great feat in the history of history movies in Nigeria.

She shared the good news with her fans on Instagram that the film made N613 million at the box-office.

The new record was made barely a week after she also shared on her page that the movie had raked in over, N400m in 12 days.

