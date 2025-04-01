Jim Iyke shared a sad news with his fans in a post on Instagram about a movie he put on YouTube

In the post, he shared how he felt about the whole scenario and the way his team also reacted to it

Fans in the comment section of the post sympathised with him, some told him the action to take

Nollywood actor, James Ikechukwu Esomugha, aka Jim Iyke has announced that YouTube has brought down his latest movie, Light in the Dark.

The actor has been promoting the film online, and it had garnered over 600k on the streaming app before it was brought down.

According to the movie star, who was called out by his colleague months ago, he disclosed that some people reported the movie because they felt part of the scene was inappropriate.

He asserted that the movie had been re-edited and uploaded again. He begged his fans to go and stream again, even if they had streamed it the first time before it was brought down.

Jim Iyke shares feeling about his film

In the recording, Iyke remarked that bad news does not deter him, as he stands in the place of positive energy in everything he does.

The iconic actor, who was spotted with his son months ago also mentioned that his moves, thoughts were wired differently from a lot of people.

Jim Iyke further affirmed that time, efforts, and passion put in by his team were inestimable, and it can be painful to experience such, but he had to take it in stride.

Jim Iyke shares experience

Sharing his experience on the streaming app, Jim Iyke noted that he once lost his YouTube channel with over a million subscribers after it was reported.

The moviemaker mentioned that he had to build another channel from the scratch, and it was gradually growing.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Jim Iyke's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the film star. Here are some comments below:

@lolaisababygurl commented:

"Sorry fave. This can be painful. I will play the movie again even though i watched it twice whem you first uploaded."

@ladyjess517 reacted:

"Oh ok, I will watch again."

@brodanicodemus said:

"We go again sir s rract."

@thereal_beebee stated:

"Nawa o... which kind feedback be that."

@hassanzyno001 shared:

"My handsome boss James bond of Nigeria."

@njiabapharmaceuticals wrote:

"This guy's aren't serious honestly Mr Jim."

@official_obashegzy said:

"Oh God! What you do next time is, upload your content and send to their mail requesting proper glance before distribution, its all good."

@pinkypinkfit stated:

"No problem I'll re-watch."

Jim Iyke speaks about friendship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actor, had shared his thoughts about people he considered as his friends.

The movie star was a guest who is well-loved by fans appeared on comedian Teju Babyface's podcast. The shared how he cannot be friends with a certain kind of people.

Stating the reason for his utterance, the actor noted how he had failed in his role as friends to people.

