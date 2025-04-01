Bobrisky has reacted to the trending video of singer 2Baba and his new lover Natasha Igbinedion after the singer declared love for her

In the clip, He faulted 2Baba's choice as he described his observation about the politician and laughed at her

Fans were divided in the comment section of the post as they shared what felt about Bobrisky's observation

Crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky, has shared his observation about Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia's lover Natasha Igbinedion.

In an Instagram live video made by the crossdresser, who had a long-running battle with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) he said that 2Baba should have gone for someone prettier, better than Annie, his former wife.

Sharing the new name he called 2Baba's lover, Bobrisky said she was “Mary Amaka” and that she has four different faces.

Bobriskly also claimed that he does not understand 2Baba again. He pointed out that he has been seeing the video of the singer and his lover all over social media, and he was not impressed with what he saw.

Fans divided over Bobrisky's video

Followers of the crossdresser were divided by the recording he made. A few of them blasted Bobrisky for changing to a crossdresser, while a few others agreed with him over his observation.

According to them, men don't consider physical beauty, but they always go after the women, who give them peace of mind.

This is not the first time that Bobrisky will be slamming 2Baba for going for a new lover and divorcing Annie.

He also went on a live session a few months ago to drag 2Baba as he threw his weight behind the Nollywood actress.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Bobrisky's video

Netizens reacted to the video shared by the crossdresser. Here are comments below:

@idowu_snr commented:

"See person wey comot from man to be woman Dey complain say another person get different face lol, come IDRIS no make me vex this morning ooooo."

@_lorduzi shared:

"All that ur bleaching and surgery e go shock u say, u can’t surgically remove bad character."

@worldcruiser7 stated:

"Mary Amaka wey fine pass you, you all think men settle down for just looks like you all settle fir just the pocket first."

@uche_316 wrote:

"As you fine. You never still marry. Queen mother. Ozour."

@watermelonshuga._ said:

"Lol let's be honest with ourselves. Natasha is very good looking."

@officialheartbreakid reacted:

"Natasha is very good looking!! Somebody like bob with a confused gender can’t understand."

