Videos of Jim Iyke taking his son for shopping has been sighted online as he pampers him on the son and father date

In one of the clip, he warned him that he was taking too much sugar and his son reacted to it negatively

In another video, his son was distracted while they were eating, the actor tried to make him focus on his food

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has shown that he is a dotting father after videos of him and his oyinbo son surfaced online.

In one of the viral clips, he took his son out for shopping in Paris as they both had a good father and son moment.

The man, who once opened up about his failed marriage, was seen warning his son about his love for surgery food. The little was suckling after his father reprimanded him.

Jim Iyke shares video of him and son in Paris. Photo credit @jim.ikye

Source: Instagram

Jim Ikye tells son to focus

In another recording, the little boy was distracted while he and his father were eating out, the actor, who believes so much in friendship, had to warn him again as he said the boy would soon be in Nigeria.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@sheykwoyay:

"8th slide y'all I love this bonding moments between father & son cause it's rare."

@feh0208:

"Father and son love."

@alexander_uebert_angel:

"Father and son."

@tmsqueenempire:

"Even for laughter u still maintain steezeeee."

@juststrauss:

"This Love. The Father Son Bond. The Fathers Responsibility, Being Emotionally, Financially And Physically Available. Not Easy But Can Always Be Done!"

@_chiboy001:

"Looking fresh always. Your boy is cute."

@karinabecky400:

"Awwnnnnn my handsome fave and his cute son, it their steez for me o!."

@beauty_byfav:

"Composure wan wound you."

@fatimah_jamil6:

"Boss Baby lemme just be your Nanny."

@patila_realtor:

"The Steeze boss you just age backwards."

