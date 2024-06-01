Jim Iyke Speaks About Friendship, Fans Raise Eyebrows: "I Can Sense he Was Brought up Loveless"
- Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has opened about friendship as he explained who he can call his friend
- In an interview with Teju Babyface on his podcast, the actor said that he can never be friends with everybody
- According to him, he can't be there when his friends are marking their wedding anniversaries or when their kids are marking their birthdays
Nollywood actor, James Ikechukwu Okolue, professionally known as Jim Iyke, has shared what he wants in a friend.
In an interview with Teju Babyface, he said that he can't be friends with everyone, as he wants someone he wouldn't call in ten months.
The actor, who blamed himself for his crashed marriage, explained that the person he was yesterday was different from the person he is now.
Jim Iyke lists what he wants
In the video, the movie act, who confirmed his crash marriage, mentioned that he can move a mountain for the person he calls friends if he sensed the person needs him.
However, they might not be available to attend his friend functions, such as birthdays and wedding anniversaries.
Below is the video:
How fans reacted to the post
Reactions have trailed what Iyke said. Here are some of the comments below:
@adenikebetty:
"This is me in real life."
@olukriz:
"I need somebody that won't be hung up with my last act" This is what not everybody can just say casually. People who don't like to be accountable use this line to manipulate their victims."
@shijuadeysings:
"This is so mee."
@honeydropfashion:
"Fact. I am a friend that will not call you everyday for months, but whenever we get to call, we will talk for all the months we missed."
@e_femen_a:
"Fact."
@gloriamatth:
"This statement might sound right. However, it defects from the Norm of our society. A friend that won't be there for your anniversary, birthdays and what have you is that a friend?"
@ideralicious:
"Jim Iyke a well spoken gent. His last statement."
@bench_salem:
"We need a few people like this, they will sure come through when mostly needed. But then for our individual lives to keep moving we need people who can also be there everyday, the ride or die kinda."
@iamsuperted:
"People throw around big words and they start to sound super intelligent, lol. None of this makes sense if we are talking about real friendship."
@iamcushypapi:
"My guy. We don’t hang around emotions, honestly we don’t have time for it “ that hits hard one love bro."
Jim Iyke buys corn by road side
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Jim Iyke was spotted buying roasted corn from a roadside vendor like a regular man.
The movie star dressed ordinarily and talked to some children who were by the corn stand.
Jim Iyke asked the person filming and others who were in the car with him if they were also interested in the delicacy.
