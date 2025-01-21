Gospel singer Toluwani Sings is now a house owner, he shared a post about his latest feat as he opens up about it

In the post, the appreciated God for the wonderful gift to his family and shared how the project started

Fans were happy for him and some of his colleague also shared their take about his post

Gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji professionally known as Toluwani Sings has shared the good news about his family and his feat with his fans.

In serval posts on his Instagram handle, he disclosed that he was the latest house owner among his colleagues.

Fans congratulate Toluwani Sings. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

According to him, God gave him and his family ease when the project started till it ended.

Though he didn't disclose how long it took, but he appreciated God for the great achievement in his life and that of his family.

He noted that it was the lord's doing, and it was marvellous in his sight.

Toluwani shares reason for the post

In the caption of his post, he noted that he was not willing to share the good news with his fans, but he had a change of heart after he woke up.

According to him, he decided to post so that he can encourage someone whose future was blurry that God still answers prayers.

Stating further, Toluwani Sings noted that God can do exceedingly more the person can ask for.

Recall that gospel singer Peterson Okopi and his fashion designer wife, Prudent also became house owners in 2025.

While a few others including Evans Okoro, late Junior Pope became house owners in 2024.

See the post here:

Reactions to Tolawani Sings post

Here are some reactions to the post made by the gospel singer:

@seunobajolu:

"Yes ooooooo see me dancing with you. Congratulations my brother @toluwanisings ! The mighty works the lord has started in your life and that of your family is just beginning. Just hold on steadfast to his word and never ever defer to anything else. Oluwaseun."

@royalhugssurprises:

"Congratulations, this is a big deal, you can’t serve God and there is no evidence, God is good. Ire a Kari."

@ibidunnik1:

"Izzz plenty my fav! Congratulations! Ile atura loruko Jesu."

@iamkemikorede:

"Congratulations my darling brother."

@ijebuuofficial:

" congratulations bro, more wins."

@wumitoriola

"Hugeeee congratulation my brother, more to come."

@olori_folaademi:

"Congrats bro @toluwanisings more of good achievements in Jesus name."

@bolanle.adigun:

"Congratulations and ameenah yah Allah to the prayer."

@tope_alabi_:

"Congratulations to you and your family toluwanisings more blessing in Jesus precious name."

Kemi Afolabi flaunts new house

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress was over the moon as she started the new year with a post about her new house.

Though she didn't post her house, her colleague, Biola Bayo was the first to congratulate her and shared pictures of the building in a post on social media.

Many of her colleagues and fans took to the comment section to wish her well and also to congratulate her about her feat. Afolabi also reacted to the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng