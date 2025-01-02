Prudent Gabriel's husband, Peterson Okopi has shared a good news with his fans on social media a few months after their marriage

In a post on his Instagram handle, he shared how they started building their house from scratch till it was completed

Fans were happy for the new couple and appreciated God while also praying that they will have their own as well

Gospel singer Peterson Okopi and his wife, Prudent Gabriel, started off 2025 on a positive note by sharing a goods news with their friends.

The couple, who got married months ago, are the latest landowners in the entertainment and fashion industry.

In the post, Okopi said that his family will not be homeless. He shared a scripture, Psalm 127: 1, which states that except the Lord builds a house, those that build it labour in vain.

His fashion designer wife also shared the same post and the same scripture to announce the good news to her fans.

Prudent, husband share video

Their individual post were accompanied by lovely videos of how the journey to become landlord started.

In the clip, the land they built on was fenced and the foundation of the building was laid.

The recording also captured the number of rooms, restrooms and other rooms in the building.

After they completed the project, a painter was seen painting the building in white and two jeeps were parked in the compound.

Prudent and some people were seen inspecting the progress made in the structure till it was completed.

Congratulatory messages poured in from the fashion icon, who made Prudent's wedding gown and some other celebrities.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Prudent Gabriel's post

Netizens reacted to the video shared by the designer and her husband. Here are some of the comments below:

@juls_couture_designs:

"Congratulations dear. I tap in Juesu name."

@jkc__0:

"Congratulations, I key into this testimony. God Please do it for me and my family."

@woliagba_ayoajewole:

"Congratulations my beloved brother."

@precious_crystalz:

"Congratulations.. I tap into this blessing. God that did it for one can do it for all.. this is just the beginning."

@olatunjifola:

"Congratulations , by this time in 2025 I will be in my own house with my family jubilating in Jesus mighty name."

@sylvie_tpd:

"Won’t He do it? God is good. God is in the neighbourhood and I tap into this in Jesus name. Congratulations to your family and well done lioness."

@peggyovire:

"The big prudent not the small one. Congratulations baby."

@khemmiesings:

"Shandalabayaaa. Big congratulations. God I thank you because I will do this for my parent too."

Evan Okoro flaunts building

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the actress was over the moon to show off her new house months after the government demolished the old one.

In the clip, she said people called her poor, when she was ranting about her old house, but life was stage by stages.

Her mother joined her in the clip, she wore the Lord Chosen jacket and was dancing. Her father was also dragged from his seat to join the recording.

