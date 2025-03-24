Late Baba Suwe and Moladun's daughter in a trending video showed their graves, among others to prove they were parents

Baba Suwe shared the video in response to a netizen who accused her of lying about the identity of her parents

The video of the late Yoruba stars' shared by their daughter has stirred emotions online as many dropped tributes in honour of Baba Suwe and Moladun

Late Nollywood comic actors and couple Babatunde Omidina known as Baba Suwe and Omoladun Omidina aka Moladun are trending on social media following a video of their graves which was shared online.

Babasuwe's daughter, Omidina Alimat Adetokunbo, while responding to a netizen who claimed she was too young to be the daughter of the late Moladun, shared a video which included a clip of her parents' graves as the Nollywood stars were buried side by side.

Baba Suwe and Moladun's daughter show them off. Credit: official_limamoore

Source: Instagram

Alimat also shared a throw pillow from her naming ceremony which showed Moladun carrying her as a baby.

Another clip also captured frames of Baba Suwe and Moladun before their demise.

Sharing the video on her page, Alimat wrote in a caption,

"Replying to @Olubanji olaitan why on earth will i lie about my parents?"

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Baba Suwe passed on in November 2021 in the news that threw Nollywood, especially the Yoruba-speaking niche into mourning.

Baba Suwe and Moladun's daughter share TikTok video of her late parents. Credit: official_limamoore

Source: Instagram

Baba Suwe lost his wife Moladun in September 2009. Before their death, the couple were known for their comic roles in movies.

Watch the trending video shared by late Baba Suwe and Moladun's daughter below:

Reactions as Baba Suwe's daughter shares video

Several netizens pointed out the close resemblance between the late Baba Suwe and his daughter. Others took time to write tributes in honour of the late actor and his wife.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

spiffyperidot said:

"She really looks like her dad."

agbero.of.lagos reacted:

"The man that made our childhood."

taofeekola said:

"Those are true legends, even their looks Will make you laugh without a word . May almighty rest dia soul in peace."

emini_alubarika reacted:

"She resemble baba suwe oooo."

4wheels.ng wrote:

"No celebrity before and after life pain me reach baba suwe , that man suppose die a hero fr."

toluwalase69 said:

"All the Yoruba movies comedians Wey Dey go UK tour now, earning TikTok money now should just be thanking this man…. Na now the man supposed get money pass."

mr.bubble.special reacted:

"Plz not let this social media validation bring you out abeg. Na Cho Cho . Google Dey dia for them to check . Do your thing baby girl."

opeyemi_martha said:

"How is she coping without her parents🥹"

adedayo_dmoney reacted:

"Nah ur papa first start Egbon adugbo."

Video shows moment Baba Suwe was buried

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the veteran Nigerian actor was laid to rest at his Ikorodu residence in Lagos state.

Videos spotted online show that the actor was eventually laid to rest according to Islamic burial rites.

One of the videos showed the moment Baba Suwe’s corpse was lowered to the ground.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng