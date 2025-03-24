Ayra Starr has been captured in a new video about herself and Tiwa Savage as she speaks about her dressing

In the video on her TikTok page, she played a song about wasting time while her mates are out there doing well

Fans marvelled at the clip after she compared herself to Tiwa Savage as they shared their take on the recording

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr's mother, amazed her fans after they watched a video she shared online.

Ayra Starr's mother shares video

Ayra Starr’s mother shares video. Photo credit@thegenz_mummy

Taking to her account once again, she compared her dress sense to that of Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, who debuted her movie career last year.

In the post, she showed some lovely pictures of Tiwa Savage in fashionable dresses and played a song by Saheed Osupa in the background.

Ayra Starr demonstrates in video

In the recording, Ayra Starr's mother was demonstrating what the music artist was singing.

According to the lyrics of the song, her mates have gone far while she was just sitting down to waste time.

Ayra Starr’s mother plays Saheed Osupa's song. Photo credit@thegenz_mummy

The song tried to challenge people to wake up from their slumber and do what was necessary.

Fans encourage Ayra Starr's mother

Fans encouraged Ayra Starr's mother as they encouraged her about her dress sense.

Many of them laughed, as the video she shared was very hilarious after watching it. While a few of them admired her look and stature.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Ayra's mother's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the woman. Here are some comments below:

@shopwithjaiye| commented:

"Mommy we you’re our ultimate baddie ohh you have us a whole sabi girl."

@SILENT BILLIONAIRE reacted:

"So she’s same age with tiwa?"

@Arinola wrote:

"Mummy Omo inu yin o le produce stargirl nau ."

@Excel shared:

"Yall not getting it, she telling yall to challenge yourself and invest in yourselves."

@Yinka said:

"Mummy please which kian pose be this?"

@Oyin stated:

"Don’t pressure urself mummy, you’re beautifully and wonderfully made."

@Diamondheft reacted:

"I just thought of you today mummy and i said it’s been long I saw your videos and you just popped up."

@thelostboy043 commented:

"Mama abi love your super star daughter coz we share same birthday month and same date so if you dey plan birthday party this year add my own."

Ayra Starr amazes fan with her dress sense

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Ayra Starr amazed her fans after she was seen in a gown, which was different from what she is popular for.

In the viral clip, she was in the company of some of her friends while they were having the 'Just give me my money' challenge.

The white gown stopped at her ankle, and fans reacted massively in the comment section as they shared their hot takes about it.

