Wumi Toriola has shared a video of what she and her son were up to when he was preparing to go to school

The little boy had was marking his 100 days in school and his mother decided to dress him up

Fans were excited after seeing the way the boy acted and praised him and his mother for their skill

Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola, has teased her fans with her skills as a producer and actress with a video she shared on social media.

The mother of one who appeared on skit maker, Isbae U's podcast months ago was marking her son's 100 days in school, and she decided to dress him that way.

In the video on her Instagram story, the little boy wore a traditional outfit with his walking stick.

While chalk was used to create grey hair on his head and his eyebrow. He was walking gently like a man, who was 100 years old and had to support himself with his walking stick.

Wumi Toriola directs son

While the little boy was walking, the actress was directing him on how to move.

At some point, the boy had to ask his mother why she was walking fast and commented that he was an old man.

Recall that months ago, Wumi Toriola and her son created another drama online about his school.

She gave her son's teachers a stern walking because they were calling him Queen Lateefah's son. The movie star shared what she was planning to do to them as she shared the new name her son started calling her at home too

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Wumi Toriola's video

Netizens aired their views about the actress and her son. Here are some comments below:

@_queen_olly reacted:

"I remember when she gave birth to this boy o, he’s so grown up."

@yewan_dee commented:

"It's the "do the walking" for me."

@jayhemz said:

"A born actor. He acted the part well."

@mide_hairstylist_cyprus stated"

"Him sef laugh."

@naijastyles_beautytips_gossip wrote:

"My actor in the making...Wunmi wa jere omo yi loruko Jesu."

@highlyrhema shared:

"I get plenty things to do with my unborn kids."

@mavstudios_ reacted:

"100 days in school no be beans! This young man needs a full photoshoot to celebrate bring him to our studio. Any other parents whose child just hit 100 days, let’s capture the moment in style ."

@piiquant said:

"He looks like someone, should I tag the person? His name starts with O and ends with N."

Wumi Toriola warns movie director over role

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress didn't spare the director of a film she featured in recently.

The both had a heated exchange and argument because of the nature of the scene she was told to act in. She shouted at the man and shared what she was not comfortable with.

The clip went viral and got many social media users rolling with laughter, with some praising her bluntness.

Source: Legit.ng