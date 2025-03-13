Comedian and OAP Nkubi has shared a sweet video of him teaching his baby girl to take her first steps

The actor also added a funny voice over to the video sharing his daughter's reaction to his move

The sweet display between the father and daughter has captivated many, with many hailing Nkubi for being a present dad to his baby girl

Nollywood actor, skit maker and OAP Victor Udochukwu Nwaogu, better known as Nkubi has brought smiles to the faces of many social media users following a sweet display between him and his daughter.

Nkubi, who can't wait for his daughter who is a year old to start walking, shared a video of him teaching her to take her first step.

Nkubi teaches daughter to take her first step.

Source: Instagram

In the video circulating online, Nkubi proudly held his baby girl with his hands as he walked with her.

The highlight of the video was the hilarious voiceover the comedian added to the video.

Nkubi joked about his daughter's reaction to his attempt to get her to walk.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nkubi and his wife welcomed their baby girl in April 2024.

Nkubi shares daughter's reaction as he teaches her to walk.

Source: Instagram

The excited dad had flooded his social media timeline with adorable pictures of him, his wife and their bundle of joy.

He also revealed his daughter’s name, saying she would be called Soromtochukwu.

Watch video of Nkubi teaching daughter to take her first steps below:

Reactions as Nkubi teaches his daughter to walk

While several netizens gushed and praised Nkubi, others knocked trolls who attempted to taunt the actor with his physical appearance.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

kelvin_kertz_ said:

"Be kind with your words, Nkubi didn’t create himself and even with his stature, he’s still doing far better in life than most of you troIIs."

ewadunnii wrote:

"May social media not send us to hell fire."

la_ba_ke__ said:

"Awwwn daddy is teaching princess how to take bold steps in life."

_mercykalu reacted:

"I like as everybody no gree talk wetin dey their mind."

flavorsofnaza said:

"Most of yall in the comments saying rubbish can’t even father or mother a child."

official_doctor_zo reacted:

"@nkubi_official I look forward to meeting you in person! You are definitely! A good father!"

mcezegetivecomedy said:

"If you never knaccck and later see the result of your knacking and you are here talking nansense, I dey pity you."

freshkid_000 said:

"With the look of things, she gon' be tall...check well almost half the Father."

iam_linchpin said:

"God pls purify my heart, make my thought process about this video be clean & make me to have an innocent view about this video. I ask this prayer through your son Jesus Christ. Amen."

Actor Nkubi and wife disagree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nkubi and his wife, Vivian, argued over the number of children to have.

Nkubi’s wife opened up about her wish to have five biological children and five adopted ones.

Her husband, Nkubi, was taken aback by this and immediately shared his reservations.

