Wumi Toriola Warns Son's Teachers Calling Him Queen Lateefah's Child, Shares Name he Now Calls Her
- Wumi Toriola has shared a video to show her appreciations to fans and family for the year and called it gratitude day
- In the clip, her son was busy playing with her hair and called her Queen Lateefah while describing how her hair looked
- She sent a memo to his teacher and blamed them for making her son call her Queen Lateefah at home
Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola, has shared a video to show what her son calls her at home.
Legit.ng had reported that the mother of one had premiered her film, Queen Lateefah. The movie grossed N316 million.
In her recording, her son was playing with her hair and called her Queen Lateefah. He tried to style the hair for her and asked his mother's fans if they liked the top of her hair.
In the post, the actress warned her son's teachers, who have been calling him Queen Lateefah's son. She disclosed that it was Queen Lateefah that would pay them his school fees.
Wumi Toriola appreciates fans
In her post, the movie star called her post gratitude. She appreciated all her fans and family for 2024.
The star actress, who was featured on Isbae U's podcast, advised her fans to take a moment to thank their maker in the comment section.
See the video here:
How fans reacted to Toriola's video
Reactions have trailed the video shared by Toriola. Here are some of the comments below:
@feyisara2008:
"My Zee bobo."
@_lil_doveee_:
"Happy New Year mamaa."
@beesluv:
"Zion abeg nao. Zion oya say mummy we are sorry."
@juliet_jatto:
"Mummy’s stylist, oko mummy e."
@judithaudu
"This was so sweet to watch."
@bashir_hassan_olawale:
"Queen Lateefah ologo world wide."
@bigboldandbeautiful_1:
"Na Zion Sabi your mumu button."
@zanzeespabeautynstyle:
"Before nko? Queen Latifah is capable."
@bashir_hassan_olawale:
"Queen Lateefah ologo world wide."
Wumi Toriola warns director
Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress didn't spare the director of a film she featured in recently.
The both had a heated exchange and argument because of the nature of the scene she was told to act in.
The clip went viral and got many social media users rolling with laughter, with some praising her bluntness.
