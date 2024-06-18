Wumi Toriola was a guest of skit maker, Isbae U, on his podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask and the reaction of the actress was something fans spoke about

In the recording, the slit maker asked if the actress used to go to Yabaleft for inspiration before acting her roles

He also taunted her that she was a lonely woman after asking of her husband and Toriola gave some nasty replies

Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola, has stirred reactions with the way she behaved on skit maker, Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi, better known as Isbae U's podcast.

The mother of one was a guest on Isbae U'podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask, and he asked her some questions that the actress was not comfortable about.

Wumi Toriola reacts to Isbae U's questions. Photo credit @wumitoriola/@isbae_u

Source: Instagram

In one the viral clips, Isbae U asked the actress, who bagged a second degree recently, if she gets inspiration from Yaba Left when acting out a scene. He also commented that she belongs to the C list category of actresses.

In response, Toriola said she was ready to scatter the show, as she told him before accepting to appear in the podcast.

Toriola abuses Isbae U's dad

Also, Isbae U asked about her husband and apologised, then started singing that Toriola was lonely, she reacted angrily and sent him to the gallows.

According to her, the late father of the content creator was also an actor before his death, but he was not as popular as she was.

She called him a silly boy and said she was not ready to send him home to his parents, as Isbae U's late father was her uncle.

Wumi Toriola then called the person that came with her and told her that she was ready to leave the show.

Recall that Yinka Ayefele was also once a guest on Isbae U's podcast. The reaction of the veteran singer was epic after the skit maker asked him to stand up and jump.

See the video below:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the video of Wumi Toriola on Isbae U's podcast. Here are some of the comments below:

@iamalakada:

"The end part off me. Aunty wumi was really trying to control her anger. Seh won ti cut “Then she roasted him."

@realfaithogunkile:

"Baba oni baba wey dey relax for heaven sef, @isbae_u make stray bullet hit ham. What is it? Haven’t you done enough?"

@asha_____ke__ade:

"To even think I don’t watch this show but I have to watch it on YouTube because of @wumitoriola just for me to see her savage response."

@kako_7m:

"She asked you have they cut!!! I believe one or two beating cake after ."

@do_hennytin:

"There will be fire."

@theajadiolajumoke:

"The question shock we the audience self."

@oyebim_:

"Dem send Baeu to Oku Orun. How he wan take deliver the message to him papa."

@buthman_:

"Script ain't needed at all."

@dolly_pempem:

"He meet his match."

@glamour_by_it:

"He is your boda yet you sent him bullets if no be your brother nko."

Isbae U gives Yinka Ayefele skipping rope

Legit.ng had reported that skit maker, Isbae U, had given a parting gift to singer Yinka Ayefele, who was a guest on his podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

The singer had reacted after the content creator asked him to jump up if he was happy as he appeared on his podcast.

In another video sighted online, the skit maker gave the singer, who was in a wheelchair, a skipping rope.

Source: Legit.ng