Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has finally reacted to the allegation made against her by Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest.

Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest had dragged Tonto Dikeh over a post she made about DNA. He alleged that she was the real Gistlover and shared what linked them together.

Replying his post, Dikeh said that she would not pay attention to every dog that barked.

The mother of one added that she does not care what happened in anyone's home or life. She asserted that she does not care about people's life.

The movie star also affirmed that she was in her own lane, and she does not have any opinion about anyone's personal life. The actress asked to be left in her lane.

Tonto Dikeh calls out blogger

Also in the post, the politician, who shared pictures after reuniting with her sister, sent a stern warning to a blogger who broke the news.

According to her, the media company misinterpreted her. She explained that the action of the blogger was wreckless and misleading.

She noted that they deliberately omitted the part where she stated that the issue was about her foundation.

Tonto Dikeh claimed that if the media company was not engaged in taking bribes, they would be spread falsehood tomorrow.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Tonto Dikeh's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@ajike_presh stated:

"I won’t be wasting time on every dog who barks my beautiful name …. And that’s on periodt…. Mama they are looking for your attention so they can get engagement to feed."

@benh_adams shared:

"Distortion and Misinterpretation is a conscious tool of Social media blogs in Nigeria for traffic gains."

@sheddyoflagos reacted

"They are after clickbait and their credibility has been in the mud for thousands of years."

@chimurphyngo0 said:

"I don’t take them seriously because I have seen their manipulation in different ways. They’re not worthy of your energy T."

@good_girl_4rm_africa stated:

"Me self I shock when I see how it was interpreted."

@silky_martinz shared:

"Ignore ndi ala,dey are trying to poke you with their stupidity,but God go shame Dem."

Tonto Dikeh advises lady

Legit.ng earlier reported Tonto Dikeh had reacted after a lady reached out to her for advice about her relationship.

The lady had asked her how she coped after her husband left her, and the lady also said she was ready to learn from her experience.

In her response, Tonto Dikeh, said she had walked out of the marriage for her child and herself.

