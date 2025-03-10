Angela Okorie has been trending online over a video she shared amid this year's International Women's Day

The Nollywood actress in the viral video was spotted in a fitted outfit, revealing her noticeably fuller hips

The video, which has garnered massive reactions, has seen netizens sharing their observations about Angela Okorie's look

Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie recently fueled speculation about undergoing a BBL surgery following a video of her displaying her curves.

Recall that in 2024, Angela caused a buzz in the news after a video emerged online, revealing her with noticeably fuller hips. It sparked rumours as many dropped suggestions about her going under the knife.

Angela's latest video has again reignited the conversation, with netizens now convinced that she underwent surgery.

In a viral video, Angela was spotted seemingly flaunting her curves while speaking with an associate in the background.

The actress also shared another video while celebrating International Women’s Day.

“Happy International Women’s Day to all Dem women around the globe. I love you. From your one and only Legit Queen,” she captioned the post.

Watch the video Angela Okorie's video:

See another video of Angela Okorie circulating online below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Angela Okorie took a hot swipe at her colleagues who hate to take responsibility, claiming they owe no one anything.

She stated that while people keep thinking they "owe nobody" anything, this mindset leads to negative outcomes like irresponsibility, broken relationships, and a society that lacks care or responsibility for one another.

Reactions trail Angela Okorie's below:

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as fans couldn’t help but focus on her body transformation. Read the comments below:

kessarah said:

"All our celebrities Dey carry plot of land for yansh."

agathakemally reacted:

"How is it newly acquired? lol is not even something to argue abt she don do yansh how many years ago and almost everyone knows which one be newly again here by the way she’s so pretty."

chef_ivyjones1 wrote:

"Funny enough she looks beautiful without the yansh on."

tour_lanny reacted:

"Atleast make they dey ask for yansh catalogue before doing yansh so they can pick the one wey go stand well ontop their legs."

big_royalty01 said:

"But the girl fine sha🥹🥹……just that the bbl is not necessary, my opinion sha."

kennymiles355 reacted:

"Wetin de pain me be say JBL sorry BBL nyash de always strong like 1week old agege bread."

poshest_hope said:

"Nigerians and always crying more than the bereaved. She loves her body and that’s all that matters. Phew!"

veevogee wrote:

"Advice to Aspiring BBL ladies: please always check on your legs before going on that journey to avoid improper fraction. Thank you."

