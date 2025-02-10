Nigerian movie star Chika Ike, who has been in the industry for donkey years, shocked her fans with a maternity photo

The actress took to her official social media account where she disturbed her timeline with sweet pictures from her shoot

Chika Ike's pregnancy came as a shock to social media users, as well as her colleagues, igniting congratulatory messages

It was such a pleasant surprise to see Chika Ike's latest social media post. The movie star has just announced to her online family that she will soon become a mother.

The Nollywood actress, who started at a very early age, posted pictures in a black sheer dress that gave a clear view of her belly bump.

Ike had her braided hair in an up-do and rocked a gold choker necklace. The actress looked stunning, triggering showers of prayers from social media users and her colleagues.

The excited new mum posted a series of 10 different pictures from her beautiful maternity shoot, cradling her bump in the most-adorable fashion.

See her post here:

Congrats Pour in for Chika Ike

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@maryuranta said:

"God of wonders, take all the glory ❤️ we can't thank you enough for this great gift, indeed your word came to pass. Congratulations my darling ❤️."

@couplestherapies said:

"God is faithful. 💃🏻 Gather here if you scrolled to the last slide."

@chizzyalichi said:

"God is faithful, congratulations my lady ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@philominaamaka said:

"If you scroll through to the last slide gather here😂."

@dehairempire said:

"Awwww most beautiful preggy 2025, Congratulations 🎊 👏🏾."

@denrele_edun said:

"My Absolute Fave!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS again and again! Too obvious, you’re gonna be the BEST MUM ever! 😍😍😍😍😍."

@egbenwajesus1 said:

"So Chika self dey knack and I no know o ... Congratulations dear."

@princeosas_ofthemosthigh said:

"Wowwww🤩🤩🤩🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️Congratulations Queen I’m so happy for you 🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️❤️❤️."

@ejikaay said:

"Omg!!! Congratulations Chikalicious. We waited so long for this 😍🎉🎉🍾🍾 ❤️🥂."

@queenethhilbert reacted said:

"Awwww congratulations mama so so happy for you."

Source: Legit.ng