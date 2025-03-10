A lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she met reality TV star, Mercy Eke, in school

According to the lady, she had no idea that the popular celebrity was her coursemate until she met her in class

The heartwarming clip showed the duo exchanging pleasantries while capturing the exciting moment on camera

A young student has shared her unexpected encounter with popular reality TV star and businesswoman, Mercy Eke.

The student recounted how she had no hint that the celebrity was her coursemate until they met in class.

Lady shares video of Mercy Eke in class

The video posted on TikTok under the handle @mandy_classic, showed the duo exchanging warm smiles and greetings as they seized the opportunity to take a photo together.

Eke, who rose to fame after winning a reality TV show, seemed completely at ease as she chatted with her fellow student.

"Moment I noticed Mercy Eke is my coursemate. My babe," the video's caption read.

The video revealed a rare insight into the everyday life of a celebrity, especially the moments when they meet with random people.

In this case, Eke's down-to-earth demeanour and willingness to engage with her coursemate made netizens gush over her simplicity.

Reactions trail video of Mercy Eke in class

The TikTok video sparked reactions among fans and followers, with many praising Eke's humility and kindness.

@Big..Stace said:

"University of Sunderland."

@ALL_FATHER said:

"Hardworking girl. Definition of goal oriented."

@jellieebaybee said:

"I knew there was a reason I liked her from the very first day she entered BBN. So pretty and down to earth!!!"

@GirllikeJOY said:

"Pls tell her I love her so much wish to see her one day pls I have been following her everywhere. I wish to see her even though is one day I will be happy."

@Victory said:

"Aaaaaa dats my school university of Sunderland in London."

@bella_dona15 said:

"My Namesake. I love how she is always working on herself, my Lamborghini Mercy Chinenyenwa."

@Favour asked:

"Hope you collected her number?"

@divablisspure said:

"I love to see this but can someone advice tacha on the weightlose whatever. Person ghats tell her the truth."

@Believer added:

"Sharp sharp you don dey clinch, now you guys are seat mates already."

Watch the video here:

Lady displays message from coursemate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady displayed a message she received from her coursemate after they both had a conversation in an exam hall.

She shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp message on her TikTok page, and the video went viral.

