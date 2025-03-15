A centenarian drummer who became the face of the Nigerian Non-Fungible Tokoen (NFT) community in 2022 has died

The photographer, Adisa Olashile, who took his photo years ago announced the news with a heavy heart across his social media platforms

People who remembered the NFT creator's kindness of donating 50% of the man's photo sale praised him for helping the drummer

In 2022, an old Nigerian drummer became an instant celebrity after a professional photographer, Adisa Olashile, took his photo and minted it into an NFT.

The NFT shot into popularity in the middle of the crypto bull run, and it sold for a good price of 0.6 ETH on OpenSea.

The NFT creator reveals the drummer was over 100 years old. Photo source: @adisaolashile

Popular Nigerian NFT on OpenSea

With the NFT, baba, as he was fondly called, became a talking point on social media as people commended his expressive facial expression in the photo.

The young NFT creator donated 50% of the photo sale to the drummer, further turning his life around.

With baba's photo came the visibility for other Nigerian NFT creators who rode on the wave to showcase their amazing work.

The photographer says the drummer's son broke the news to him. Photo source: @adisaolashile

Nigerian drummer as NFT

Two years after the drummer's limelight, the photographer (@adisaolashile) broke the sad news that baba had died.

He shared a screenshot of the message the man's child sent him. In another post on X, he revealed the man was over 100 years old before he died.

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@YeyeOba001 said:

"May his soul rest in the warmth of God's embrace. Thank you for putting a lasting smile on his face."

COCKTAIL VENDOR in IBADAN/LAG said:

"Remember this man during my Nysc at egbeda local government. May God grant him eternal rest."

Betty said:

"This Baba beat drum for us at Egbeda secretariat during my service year in Ibadan. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Royal priesthood said:

"Secretariat Egbeda local government in Ibadan. Then I took pics with him and gave him money. Immediately I saw this post had to go and check our pics together. RIP baba."

Military Nurse said:

"I also made snap with this Man when I was still serving and passing out at Ibadan North NYSC Secretariat thennn…Rest in peace Legend."

Carina said:

"Omo I remember you listing his picture on Open Sea that year, how time flies. May his soul rest in peace."

CROWNWEALTH said:

"The first thing I did is smile, cause you gave Baba his flowers when he was alive, you put smile on his face, that alone is amazing... REST IN PEACE, BABA ONILU."

OLA DC said:

"I was Sha wondering that this face looks familiar. Ibadan Egbeda local government will not forget you may his gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

