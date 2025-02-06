Actor Tony Umez recently celebrated his daughter following her achievement as Miss NYSC Adamawa

The actor gushed about his daughter as he shared pictures and videos from the ceremony at NYSC Adamawa camp

Tony Umez's post about his daughter also stirred heartwarming messages from many including May Edochie

It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood veteran actor Tony Umez as his daughter recorded a significant achievement during her stay at the ongoing NYSC camp exercise in Adamawa, Borno state.

Tony Umez's daughter, who is part of the Batch C stream 2 corp members was crowned Miss NYSC Adamawa on Tuesday, February 4.

Tony Umez shares videos and pictures as his daughter emerges Miss NYSC Adamawa. Credit: toneroangel

The proud dad specially celebrated his daughter on his social media timeline as he gushed about her.

Umez who listed his daughter's other achievements also anticipated her becoming a Miss Universe in future.

Sharing videos and pictures from the event where his daughter was crowned Miss NYSC Adamawa, Tony Umez wrote:

"Give it up for the latest QUEEN 👑, MISS NYSC ADAMAWA BATCH C STREAM 2, The delectable and lovely Miss beautiful Tonia Chinelo Umez, Omalicha'm, beauty and brains, 2ND class upper division Mass Communications, graduate of the University of Benin, MISS MASCA 2022/23, 1st runner-up in the "FACE OF EKEHUAN CAMPUS" Pageant 2022/23 and the future Miss Universe. The Umez clan is super proud of you. We love you loads.'

Watch the video and pictures as Tony Umez's daughter emerges Miss NYSC Adamawa:

Below is a picture Tony Umez shared at the airport as his daughter left for NYSC camp below:

In related news, Tony Umez looked ageless in exquisite black Agbada.

The actor, who loves to dance, wore his Agbada over his long-sleeve shirt and trousers, and he rocked a matching black cap that made him look adorable

The 59-year-old movie star rocked a luxurious gold wristwatch and necklace that exuded class. His black shoes looked fabulous on him and he showed excitement as he struck different poses during his photoshoot session.

May Edochie, others celebrate Tony Umez's daughter

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from fans and followers of the actor including May Edochie who responded with clapping emojis.

See the comments below:

__delia00 said:

"Awww she’s a product of UNIBEN ✊ GREAT UNIBEN!!! GREATEST GBO GBO!!!"

jolowokarina commented:

"Durling dey try tag this your upcoming Durling."

edify_23 reacted:

"Our children are indeed for signs and wonders congratulations baby dis is just the bringing."

diamondzstores wrote:

"Yes o. My model! My beautiful Beautiful. Asa mara over. My forever queen. My beauty, brain and elegant daughter. Mummy is super proud of you."

its.crystalz said:

"YES!!!! That's my sister!!!!! My queeeeeeeennnn!!!! Baby girl you ateeeee!!!!😍❤️ Congratulations Miss Nysc."

rejoicejohnson6 said:

"I also had second class upper in mass communication. Congratulations to her."

janeswellness1 wrote:

"Congratulations to your beautiful daughter and your household sir."

Tony Umez shares love-up pics

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the actor and his wife marked their 23rd wedding anniversary on November 16, 2022.

Umez showed off pictures of him and his wife publicly displaying affection as he thanked God for how far he has brought them.

Fans and followers of the actor have since taken to the comment section to celebrate with him and his wife.

