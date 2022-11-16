Veteran Nigerian actor Tony Umez and his wife are in a big celebration mood as they mark their 23rd wedding anniversary today, November 16, 2022

Tony showed off pictures of him and his wife publicly displaying affection as he thanked God for how far he has brought them

Fans and followers of the actor have since taken to the comment section to celebrate with him and his wife

Nollywood actor Tony Umez is making headlines as he and his wife mark their 23rd wedding anniversary on Wednesday, November 16.

Tony took to his Instagram page to share some loved-up pictures of him and his wife while expressing gratitude to God over their marriage.

The veteran actor also applauded his wife, who he called his Diamond, for completing him.

Sharing the pictures, Tony Umez wrote:

“Happy Wedding Anniversary to US. God who brought us this far will take US farther. Thank you, my Diamond, for completing ME.”

Fans celebrate with Tony Umez and wife on their 23rd anniversary

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

"Happy anniversary to you two dearie @toneroangel and a big CONGRATULATIONS!!! ❤️❤️❤️."

"Doorylin❤️❤️❤️. Happt wedding anniversary."

"Congratulations to you sir and your original darling ."

"Happy wedding anniversary to my favourite people, cheers to more amazing and blissful years ahead ."

"Happy Anniversary!! 23 years is no mean feat! Wish you many more years together in love and happiness ."

"Happy Wedding anniversary, mom and dad❤️. More years together happily and in good health. I love you both so much ❤️❤️."

"Congratulations sir."

"God bless you and your DORLING ."

"Happy anniversary our dorling."

"Congratulations and happy wedding anniversary to you."

Tony Umez pictured with his daughters

Tony Umez shared a picture on his official Instagram page featuring his four grown-up daughters. Umez.

In the caption that accompanied his photo, the actor gushed over his girls and described them as his ‘lovely princesses’.

"My Lovely Princesses and I . Happy Saturday to my ever-lovely, super-duper and super-active instafam. God gat our backs 24/7," he said.

Source: Legit.ng