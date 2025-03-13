Blackface, among others, celebrities are reacting to the recent update about 2Baba's look-alike and singer Joe El

This comes as a video and picture of the singer on a hospital bed receiving treatment emerged on social media

Singer Joe El's management also appreciated fans for their love and support, with a promise to release an official statement soon

The management of Nigerian singer Joel Amadi, better known as Joe El, confirmed he has been hospitalised as a viral video and picture show him in visible pain with a bandaged leg.

Joel El, famous for his striking resemblance to ace singer 2Baba, was spotted on a hospital bed with nurses attending to him.

The video of the singer's situation has since sparked speculation, especially as his management refused to make public the cause of his injuries.

While appreciating fans and supporters for their love, Joe El's management, however, promised to release an official statement to provide clarity.

“We will release an official statement to address what really happened to Joel Amadi. But in the meantime, we would like to inform his fans and the public that he is currently receiving treatment, Thanks for your love and support," the statement released by the singer's management via his page read.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Joe El early this year, shared his ordeal in the hands of Ubi Franklin, who he claimed absconded with his money.

Joe El made this known while reacting to the viral feud involving Ubi Franklin and Singer Spyro.

Slide the post below to watch video of Joe El on hospital bed as well as a picture of him in bandage:

Blackface, others react to Joel El's condition

The unsettling video of the singer in a hospital bed has stirred reactions from many, including 2Baba's former colleague Blackface as curious fans asked questions. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

enny2521 said:

"Jesus Christ ,what happened? I pray for speedy recovery in Jesus name amen."

blackfacenaija said:

"Get well soon king."

odwoods wrote:

"God grant you speedy recovery bro."

junizy_creation said:

"I didn’t believe it until I saw him myself justice for @joeelkennis."

awesomeofafrica said:

"Wow brother we where together just days ago I wish you quick recovery bro."

4syte_odaudu said:

"I pray God grant you quick recovery, through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen."

official_skyjay reacted:

"Omo this looks too serious. Can we know what happened to him already."

iconiclegend_kay said:

"oh Joel. Please stay strong and I pray for a Quick Recovery in Jesus Christ name."

kingdeejayzeal wrote:

"Just weak don't know what to say so sorry bro get well soon."

don_babajoe said:

"Omg,eje what happen?oh so sorry bro wish you speedy recovery in Jesus mighty name Amen."

stylessamson commented:

"Aiight please do. I believe he's in good hands and gets the best care out there. Stay strong king."

Odumodu Blvck hospitalised

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that rapper Odumodu Blvck was involved in a car accident.

The singer shared pictures from the incident as well as a photo of him on a hospital bed.

"Big Kala self dey collect drip .. Na wa for Malaria oh, he no Dey fear “Anti world Gangsta," a fan wrote.

