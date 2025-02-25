Nigerian actor Yul Edochie became another topic online after he showed off his luxury Abuja mansion

The filmmaker hosted one of his industry colleagues Chigozie Atuanya in his abode and shared a sneak peak with netizens

Yul’s new sons with his second wife Judy Austin also made it to the trending video as many gushed over his home’s interior decor

Nollywood star Yul Edochie showed some interesting angles of his new abode in the capital city of Abuja as his colleague Chigozie Atuanya visited.

The filmmaker in a short TikTok video showed fans a rare inside glimpse of the mansion since moving in with Judy Austin

Yul Edochie shows off his Abuja residence.

Source: Instagram

After welcoming Chigozie with Igbo pleasantries and showing excitement for his presence, Yul demonstrated his hospitable personality by assisting his guest in making himself at home.

Following that he threw jabs at naysayers highlighting that he had put on a movie for them to watch and be restless.

To make the occasion more special, Yul introduced his two young sons to his visitor. The boys, who rarely appear in the actor’s social media clips, added a lovely aura to the moment.

Fans were excited about the visit and the sneak peek into Yul's Abuja house. The beautiful decor and comfortable setting piqued their interest and got many talking.

In his caption, Yul expressed his excitement at Chigozie's visit and mentioned that they had a memorable night.

The actor wrote:

“My brother, Chigozie Atuanya paid me a visit in my Abuja residence. The Abuja home of Isi Mmili Ji Ofor. Alusi na eje uka, King of Warriors. We had maaaaddd fun last night. Enjoy the video”

See his video below:

In a previous report, Yul Edochie hit the nerves of his critics again as he shared a second video of him dancing happily to Naira Marley aka Azeez Fashola's trending song.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yul faced criticisms after he joined the long list of celebrities who had vibed to Naira Marley's song, in which he boldly declared that he was back on the music scene.

Recall that Naira Marley was cancelled by some Nigerians following the tragic death of one of his former label members Mohbad.

However, his new song has been widely received with the likes of Regina Daniels also grooving to it.

Naira Marley's music triggers backlash after Yul danced to it.

Source: Instagram

In a new video shared by Yul on his Instagram page, the actor was seen dancing and enjoying the raw lyrics of the song as he flaunted his neckchains and numerous rings on his fingers.

speaking furher, Yul went on to express his love for Naira Marley's song while appealing to the Marlian label boss to release more jamz.

Yul Edochie’s Abuja mansion trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Mr,venza siad:

"the baby crying background want to spoil the video."

emecusolporla wrote:

"ISI MMILI JI AKATA OFOR 1 the real Chief himself 😂😂😂

boateman said:

"odogu my man come to Ghana 🇬🇭 please."

raphealbois wrote:

"that be my guy. I dey feel am rough."

Yul Edochie flaunts his son

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie was happy that his second son, named after his father, had clocked one and he shared a video from his photoshoot.

In the caption of his post, he wished his fans a happy new month and said he was excited to witness another month.

His second wife, Judy, was shouting in the background to get the attention of her son so he could face the cameraman.

