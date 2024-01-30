Nigerian actor and comedian Baba Tee has sparked a debate after defending men who cheat on their partners

According to the movie star, cheating is second nature to men and a woman who wants a faithful one will be alone forever

Baba Tee’s statements got a lot of netizens talking and arguing over his points on social media

Popular Nigerian actor and comedian Babatunde Bernard Tayo aka Baba Tee caused a huge stir on social media over his hot takes on men who cheat.

Baba Tee was recently a guest on The Honest Bunch podcast, where he spilled on a series of topics, including men not being faithful in their relationships.

Nigerians react as actor Baba Tee says cheating is a man's second skin.

In a snippet from the podcast that went viral online, the Nollywood star said that cheating is a very normal thing for men to do, and they will always do it forevermore.

According to Baba Tee, he can be sleeping a random girl but his mind will always be with his partner. To buttress his point, the actor called cheating a man’s second skin and women who are not fine with that should marry robots.

In the final part of the trending clip, the film star said that a woman who wants to be with a man who does not cheat will be alone for the rest of her life.

In his words:

“A man will always cheat till thy kingdom come. When you are shaggiing a girl, your mind is still with your woman. Cheating is a man’s next skin whether you like it or not. You call it cheating but it’s their next skin. If you like marry AI (Artificial Intelligence), maybe you have to marry a programmed machine that doesn’t have blood in his veins, that will be your husband that you will keep. A woman who wants a faithful man wants to be alone for the rest of her life.”

Fans react as Baba Tee says men must always cheat

Baba Tee’s statements about men being born cheaters sparked a series of mixed feelings from fans after the video went viral. Read some of what netizens had to say about it below:

capreneur:

“I’m a man and I disagree with this statement… believe me or not, I’ve never cheated in a relationship before… I’m not handicap or not sexuallly unattractive…I’m just disciplined.”

Sexydiva0234:

“Please ladies and gentlemen, this cheating issue we need to stop generalizing and always speak for yourselves cuz some of US still have decent and faithful men. Enough of this useless narrative that all men cheat,enough pls!”

hideeofficial:

“Not all men cheat boss., I know married men that I can swear on my life that they've never cheated in their marriage.”

bennysouzamedia:

“As long as your wife or girlfriend can reciprocate the energy! Why not?”

Jmkshair:

“Saying Trash With so much confidence, see his mouth .”

eni_babie:

“It nt u pples fault it the Nigerian women dat has made marriage a do or die smting.”

big_happinessxo:

“I disagree totally with this …… if am in love I don’t cheat !!! I respect to the core.”

hush_fabrics:

“He’s saying the truth but we don’t like to say that truth, in fact we don’t want to hear it so that it won’t be normalized. Baba tee stop saying nonsense sir.”

Holy_spireet:

“Don’t believe whatever he’s saying!!! No man is born polygamy. If you can’t control your priick that’s you. A lot of us are still very faithful and loyal to a woman. Stop generalising abeg. ”

Amyshine0:

“Says a notorious cheat! No wonder most of you are walking corpses! Cheating with different sicknesses. “MEN are polygamous in nature” that’s their EVIL slogan.”

irishsommie1:

“He swallowed his sense…that’s why his tummy is big.”

bigsmart__:

“I feel everyone should speak for themselves. I for once, have not and can never chat on my partner. If I ever have to cheat then, you’re not for me. Well, no evidence Soo it’s hard to believe but anyone I’ve dated before can attest to me being faithful except for being too busy.”

jnrpope:

“Speak for yourself ooooooooo.”

nala.nkoyo:

“It’s the stomach for me. Full of atrocities .”

Ngarzikar:

“When you get to meet with your maker, be this confident.”

Benmichael4ever:

“Dear young men, please ignore this male speaking from his personality and choices. Don't accept it because God didn't create us to cheat. Cheating is not in our blood but it's a choice.”

Baba Tee's 2nd wife spills messy details on him

Meanwhile in 2019, Legit.ng reported that Baba Tee's second wife took to social media to reveal how their marriage had crashed.

It could be recalled that Baba Tee proposed to his second wife and London-based socialite, Dupe Odulate, in 2015.

On Thursday, January 31, 2019, Odulate broke the news of her marriage saying:

“Dear Lord, condemn those that condemns me secretly and openly....Walk in my shoes, know what I go through before you judge me...Apologies to those that I have offended because of this guy...Now I understand better…Life goes on , I cannot come and die. Be a man and say the truth.”

Source: Legit.ng