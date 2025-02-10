Timini Egbuson recently staged a movie premiere of his latest flick, Reel Love, and his close friends and colleagues went to support him

In the videos making the rounds online, the likes of Funke Akindele, Burna Boy's mother, Bimbo Ademoye and a host of others were present at the event

Fans were excited about the video and shared their take about how their favourites turned up in their red attires

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson recently moved a large crowd to the premiere of his newly released movie, Reel Love.

In some videos making the rounds online, colleagues and close friends of the movie star were seen in red attires at the event.

In one of the recordings, Funke Akindele, who marked her mother's remembrance months ago, was having a discussion with Afro beat singer, Burna Boy's mother.

The talent manger was later seen taking pictures with Timini and his sister, Dakore Egbuson.

BBN's Wanni, Handi turned up

In another video, reality show twins, Wanni and Handi were also seen on the red carpet having fun.

They wore matching chest revealing red dresses with straps. They parked their hair in ponytail and also had matching purse in their hands.

Bimbo Ademoye breathless in red dress

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, who got free petrol during fuel scarcity, was also among the people present for the movie premiere.

She wore a tightly fitted floor sweeping red dress and seemed uncomfortable and breathless while walking.

Her stylist was behind her, holding the tail of her dress to prevent it from sweeping the floor.

Dakore, Timini give sibling goal

The two siblings wore matching attires to the movie premiere. Dakore, who was the executive producer of the film, had a pink suit with red embellishments.

While her brother, Timini wore the wine version of his sister's suit. They were both captured holding hands and taking pictures at the event.

How fans reacted to Timini's movie premiere

Netizen shared their take about the movie premiere of the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@neetas_beauty noted:

"Beauty is pain. She is very gorgeous."

@ugoeze_ruth reacted:

"She’s not breathing o, what’s this."

@himoleayormitan commented:

"Proud siblings moments."

@divalicious_poko stated:

"I say as dis girl lose weight she don dey look old, her fans no let me hear word."

@arion_ghene said:

"And she’s always decently dressed."

@ma3ne_ commented:

"The most relevant duo of the BBNaija. Raw talent."

@64hauwa remarked:

"Why is Handi always giving me Toni Braxton look, beautiful red dress."

@amara_nnaya stated:

"Fine girls, happy birthday to you all that brought your bad belle from twitter to this place."

Timini speaks about dating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Timini had shared his experience of dating Nigerian girls while he was a guest on Menismspod.

He noted that dating Nigerian girls, who were based outside the country was better than dating the ones living in Nigeria.

The actor also disclosed that he had been acting for 14 years, and he considered himself the best actor in Africa based on his experience and what he has done.

