Obesere has gifted some of his band members land and house while he was marking his 60th birthday in grand style

In the video shared by the singer, he was on the stage appreciating people who stood by him when he called the beneficiaries

Fans were excited about the good news as they shared their take about his gesture in the comments section of the post

Nigerian Fuji musician, Abass Akande Obesere aka Omo Rapala, showed love to some of his band members while he was marking his 60th birthday.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had marked his birthday in grand style, and videos of the ceremony surfaced online.

Obesere praises band members at party. Photo credit@officialobesere

Source: Instagram

In one of the clips shared by the singer, he gave one of his trusted band member, Sharafadeen Salau a house.

The man ran from his seat to the stage and prostrated for the singer. Obesere told him to stand up, but the man was overwhelmed with emotions as he stayed on the floor.

Obesere gives band members land

In another recording, the singer appreciated his band members, he noted that they were all fathers and not boys.

He disclosed that all his band members will get a land gift each. The singer added that he bought the land five years ago. The music star tried to call the man, who was with him when he went to buy the land.

Omo Rapala as he was fondly called mentioned that people approached him about a year ago to sell the land to them at a million naira per plot, but he refused. He added that the value would have appreciated now.

Obesere also said that he was not giving them the gift because he was owing them, but as a way to appreciate their commitment and contribution to his career.

He presented each of them the certificate of the land he was giving to them.

Recall that Obesere also built a mosque and gave out educational materials on his birthday.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Obesere's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the singer giving his band members gifts. Here are some of the comments below:

@ayettyomoowo:

"Congratulations sir and more blessing Insha Allah Yah Rabb."

@huthmania:

"Sidophobia, this is truly huge."

@fattykotti:

"Ah ,that name, Sharafadeen Salau, he don tey ooo. You often mention him in some of your music."

@oputeony:

"Nice one God bless you sir."

@hakeem_kogbagidi:

"Bigger you more papa, I pray almighty God give me grace to do same thing like this in my life aameen aameen aameen."

@terrific_wealthy:

"Papa."

@deja_vu1932:

"My forever 001 live long my mentor."

Obesere involved in car crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abass Akande Obesere trended online after reports of him being involved in a ghastly car accident surfaced.

In a post shared online, the singer's Toyota SUV 2020 was seen to have incurred significant damages.

However, according to reports, Obesere came out of the accident unhurt, and he has put out a post on his social media page acknowledging he was recently in a car incident.

