Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has marked her 47th birthday with a post and pictures as she celebrates herself

She wished herself a happy birthday and shared how grateful she was to be able to see another year in good health

Fans were happy with the post as they wished her well in the comment section and prayed for her new age

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has marked her 47th birthday in grand style with a post on social media.

Omotola Jalade, who did a dance challenge with her family a few weeks ago shared a lovely picture on her special day.

In the caption of her post, she wished herself a happy birthday and also expressed how she felt to have clocked 47.

She commented that she was grateful to God for her new age and shared the gorgeous picture to accompany her post.

In the picture, the movie star was not looking her age and she wore a long shirt dress and ensured her shoulder was showing.

Colleagues congratulate Omotola

Taking to the comment of her post, the colleagues of the actress asserted that she was a good person. A few commented about her ageless look and prayed for her on her day.

The likes of Mo Abudu, Toyin Adewale, Real Warri Pikin, Bovi and a host of others made comments about her post.

Fans also took to the comment section of the post to celebrate the ageless queen. They wished her well and prayed for her.

Recall that a few other Nollywood stars had marked their birthday this year. Recently, Eniola Ajao, Bimbo Ademoye also marked their birthday and fans and colleagues celebrated with them with lovely words and post on social media.

What fans said on Omotola's birthday

Legit.ng captured the reactions of fans and colleagues of the celebrant on her birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

@diaryofakitchenlover:

"Urghhhh how are you this drop def gorgeous ? I love love love you always! Happy birthday namesake."

@moabudu:

"Happy birthday dearest @realomo My dearest Ondo Sister. Aburo mi atata."

@officialtoyinadewale:

"Oluwaseun. Happy Happy Beautiful Birthday Wishes To You My Darling Omo Toh Set, Livelong And Live Well Ijmn."

@megastarnaija:

"Happy birthday sis more fruitful years ahead in good health and wealth."

@chiscoude:

"Happy birthday dear as you add a year to your age wullnp."

@anniehair_empire:

"Happy birthday sweetheart, age gracefully I pray in Jesus mighty name Amen."

@jossynme:

"Happy birthday best ever to do it! God bless and keep you! Many happy returns in Jesus name. Thank God for you."

@folagade_banks:

"Happy Birthday to an Iconnnnn, ever radiant! Ever gorgeous! Only one Omosety of the whole globe! wishing you long life and prosperity."

