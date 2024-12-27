Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has shared a lovely video of her family during a dancing competition to the delight of her fans

In the caption of her post, she stated that they asked her to share the clip in her post and not on her Insta story

She asked fans to pick the winner, but many struggled to do that as they shared their opinion about the actress' family

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has warmed the hearts of her fans after she granted their request.

The actress, who marked her wedding anniversary months ago, shared a video of the dancing competition between her and her husband, then she and her two daughters.

Fans react to Omotola Jalde's video. Photo credit@realomosexy

Source: Instagram

Fans of the superstar had asked her to share the clip as a post and not on her Insta story, and she obliged.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, family wear matching Pyjamas

In the recording, the moviemaker, who relocated abroad years ago, and her family members were wearing matching pyjamas.

Omotola Jalade and her husband formed a pair, known as Nasty C while the actress and her two daughters also formed another pair, known as Destiny girls

They all danced, and the actress asked who won among the two groups.

Here is the video:

What fans said about Omotola Jalade's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@fa2cam:

“Beautiful family."

@kissmichael30:

"Not me smiling stupidly watching this. Love and Family are everything. Well, I will go for group B."

@patriciakeyz:

"I've watched this uncountable times."

@officialcynthiara220:

"Not me smiling like a mumu, love & happiness dwells here."

@realsylviaolisa:

"Omosexy for a reason."

@iam_kingjosh007:

"Beautiful people."

@merrygoldheart:

"I love commitment, accountability, and genuine interest in someone... This is what I call love."

@schola_john:

"Youngest billionaires."

@_mandelazz:

"Aw I love this. May God Continue to Bless and protect your Home mama."

@ujunwa_aninneji:

"Chai see me laughing like mumu."

Source: Legit.ng