Eniola Ajao has marked her birthday in a special and unique way with her fan on social media as has shared a post

In the birthday post, she shared a picture collage which was followed with a long caption addressed to herself

Fans and colleagues of the actress congratulated her in the comment section as some of them prayed for her

Nollywood actress, Eniola Ajao, has gushed overself in a new post on her birthday.

The actress, who turned 42 on Tuesday February 2025 was excited about her special day and shared lovely pictures on her Instagram page.

Fans gush over Eniola Ajao's post. Photo credit@eniolajao

Source: Instagram

The high gross actress made a vow to herself. According to her, she has learnt a lot and all these experiences has shaped her to become the woman she is today.

She appreciated God for all the ups and down, high and low. She also thanked God for the good times and bad times she has had.

Eniola Ajao shares more appreciations

Also in the caption of her post, she shared more appreciation to her maker for bringing her far.

The moviemaker, who begged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on behalf of Bobrisky also thanked God for sound mind and happiness.

She promised that she was going to stay grind in 2025, and she will stay winning. Before ending her post, she asked her fans to pray for her on her birthday.

Eniola Ajao shares pre birthday photos

A day to her birthday, the talented actress flooded her timeline with lovely pictures of herself in gorgeous attires.

In one of her posts, she was wearing a white gown and held her white umbrella in her hands.

In another post, she was wearing a floor sweeping brown gown and a veil to cover her head. She shared some other pictures and gushed over herself in the post.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Eniola Ajao's post

@a__detoun:

"God dey create, cause this beautiful is."

@muritala790:

"Happy birthday to you ma long life properties lgba odun one minute Eniola Ajao."

@meeky_shine:

"Happy birthday Mama."

@princefuhadoloto:

"Happy birthday my very own enny llnp sis."

@tinulicious_foods:

"Happy birthday sweet sis. Have an amazing year."

@_justjoseph__:

"Face card never decline."

@enioluwaofficial:

"Happy birthday Auntie Eni, may today be a day filled with love, joy and the year filled with all of the best things you could ever ask for."

@iyabadansneh:

"More calendars to destroy my love it's ur day do as you like jawe."

@eniolaajaotribe:

"Our idan gan gan."

Osas Ighodaro marks birthday with pictures

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress was excited to be marking her special day. She shared some posts about her birthday and teased her fans with lovely pictures as well.

In the caption of her post, she noted how grateful she is to witness another year filled with blessings and goodness. She also expressed anticipation about her new year.

Fans also thanked God on her behalf and wished her a happy birthday in good health and more prosperity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng