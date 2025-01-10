Actress Lizzy Gold, in a recent video, has tendered an apology to the Igbo people following a viral video of her in a masquerade costume

The Nollywood actress shared details about why she had the masquerade costume, stressing that she didn't mean to disrespect tradition and culture

Lizzy Gold's apology video comes after she faced criticism from her fans and followers, making her delete the viral video

Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold has apologised to the Igbo people after she was spotted in a masquerade costume in a viral video.

Lizzy Gold, who stated that she didn't mean to disrespect culture and tradition, opened up about her love for epic movies, revealing that it was the second time she was wearing a masquerade costume.

The actress disclosed that she wore the masquerade costume for a movie and was cleansed with alligator pepper, after which she prayed before putting it on.

While appealing to Igbo people to forgive her, the actress acknowledged that there were times she could get into character and cross boundaries.

The actress also spoke about her Christian background while responding to those who talked about the repercussions another actress faced for wearing a masquerade costume.

"I'm sorry to all the Igbo people, the Igbo soil has blessed me a whole lot and I have no right to disrespect your culture and tradition. But it was for a movie. You know, everyone knows I love epic stories. I love to tell epic deep stories and sometimes when I get into character, I I forget and cross some boundaries," she said in part.

Lizzy's apology video comes after being criticised on social media for wearing a masquerade costume despite being a woman.

In related news, Lizzy Gold made headlines after she was spotted sleeping in a coffin for a movie role.

Reactions as Lizzy Gold apologises

