A beautiful lady has shared her pain on social media after cooking a sumptuous delicacy for her boyfriend

According to the lady, her boyfriend's mother who doesn't like her trashed the food after all her efforts in cooking the delicacy

Social media users who came across the sad video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A heartbreaking video shared by a lady on social media has sparked sympathy and outrage in the comments section.

The lady, who had spent considerable time and effort cooking a special meal for her boyfriend, was left devastated when his mother discarded the food.

Lady shares experience with boyfriend's mother Photo credit: @offishialcleo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady narrates what her boyfriend's mother did

The video, posted by @offishialcleo on TikTok, showed the woman's emotional distress as she recounted the incident.

In the clip, she showed herself preparing the meal, emphasising the care and attention she had invested in it.

Her boyfriend's mother, who allegedly harbours a dislike for her, had trashed the food, leaving the lady feeling hurt and unappreciated.

In her words:

"POV: Your man's mum trashed the soup you made for your bf because she doesn't like you. It can only get better."

Reactions as lady shares experience with boyfriend's mum

The video elicited reactions from TikTok users who flocked to the comments section to express their support and condemnation of the mother's actions.

Many were moved by the lady's story, praising her for sharing her painful experience and acknowledging the hurt she had endured.

@Nkay said:

"20k no run this soup wey she cook so oooo."

@Joyce Meyers commented:

"Aunty you are a nice cool but next time don't fry fish for soup and don't wash your crayfish."

@Myra stated:

"I remembered the first time I made bitterleaf soup after my mom went to rest in the Lord, I didn’t cut the bitterleaf to small pieces and served the food, after my dad finished eating he waited for."

@still_xrisla said:

"So you people don’t know that the write up was a catch just to keep us down to watch the video to the end ehhh, bcos a lot of us wouldn’t have if not for that write up."

@phanie30BG stated:

"Omo na this soup I cook for my guy yesterday he tell me make I choose any shoe I like online say he go pay guyyyyyyy im not Igbo he’s Igbo and it was my first time making it it was so nice."

@Ujunwa said:

"Omo I didn't see you adding seasoning to the soup, only the one you added to the meat, was that enough?"

@sunrisedawn said:

"Maybe she sees a lovely girl wasting time playing wife & just helping you understand. You shouldn't be doing that for someone who ain't wifed you."

@Chizzy commented:

"My sister abeg run like run for u life oo dem no dey tell person the next action to do even if you're man beg u abeg no stay oo, your putting yourself and your future children's life in danger oo."

@melodyofdelta stated:

"Fried fish or no fried fish fish na fish. Everybody with their method abeg. Only say d maggi come much again."

Watch the video below:

Lady laments as in-laws refuse to eat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady felt heartbroken when the jollof rice she cooked for her in-laws didn't come out well.

A video captured the heartbroken lady throwing away the rice as her husband's family members couldn't bring themselves to eat it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng