Lizzy Gold recently put up a scary video from a movie shoot, and she was seen stepping into a coffin

The Nollywood actress also caused a stir as she was seen lying down in the coffin with no iota of fear

As expected, the video triggered reactions from many Nigerians as they expressed concern for Lizzy

Popular actress Lizzy Gold, in a video she shared on her social media timeline, showed the effort moviemakers put into their project to entertain the viewers.

Lizzy left tongues wagging on social media with a scary movie scene from a new movie project titled “The Sacrifice.”

Lizzy Gold shares a clip from movie set. Credit: @lizzygoldofficial

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the mother of two was seen strolling into a coffin and lying down in it.

Towards the end of the clip, someone subsequently closed the coffin with Lizzy in it.



Netizens react to video of Lizzy Gold in a coffin

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Lizzy Gold's video, see them below:

GoldenGold:

"hmmm I can never act this part."

user3793657433551:

"I can't do such just because of money."

ÑYÅBØKÊ:

"The comments be like I can't do this bcos of money, hahaha my question is who dey force you to do."

reshoo:

"Acting is not eazy shaiiiii icnt do dis."

user Bella nice:

"never will I act such part I prefer eating but on God sha."

achieng869:

"you're a strong woman chaai."

it's Courtney36:

"I like this woman what's the name of this movie."

Queen Classy:

"God forbid me to act this part ahhhh."

phavour:

"Omo bae u get mind oooo this is not really good In the name of u are shooting a movie."

jasmine:

"This is absolutely a No' for me...see you see rubbish nightmares."

