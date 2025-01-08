American music star and businesswoman Rihanna was seen living it up in her home country, Barbados

The mother-of-two, who recently extended her brand to the Caribbean, and her country, Barbados, was seen at the opening event

She shared her joy for bringing Fenty beauty to her home country and thanked her fans and family for supporting her

American business mogul and music star Robyn Rihanna Fenty has expressed her utmost gratitude to the people of Barbados, her home country, for accepting her business extension.

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, launched in 2017, revolutionised the cosmetics industry with its inclusive product line. The brand's Pro Filt'R foundation was initially offered in 40 shades, but now, in 50, it has become an instant hit.

Additionally, Fenty Beauty's concealer range boasts 50 shades, catering to diverse skin tones and types, solidifying the brand's commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

Recently, Rihanna decided to take it home and show love to the people where it all started. While vibing to good music and enjoying the company of her fellow Barbadians, the singer gave a soft speech, appreciating them for the love and support they have shown to her.

She said:

"Usually, this moment is about thanking people for showing up, my support system, and ideas, but coming back home where the first place I ever met beauty, acknowledging me was in my home in Barbados."

"I was able to break into a creative industry through music, and music was the thing that got the attention, but God had other plans for me, and I was able to create in ways that were organic to the things that I love."

"But when you bring it home, I cannot express what it means to be able to celebrate with the people that deserve it the most"

Watch the clips here:

How peeps reacted to Rihanna's launch

Read some reactions below:

@Stella Da Costa Lima:

"Rihanna is the most authentic real humanity I have seen no perfectionist and a lot that gives pressure to the society. I love that."

@Fck the fake jealous parasites:

"Rihanna pregnant 🫄👶🍼? Congrats 👏I love the Caribbean music."

@Isabella Godwin:

"Rihannna is the only celebrity that can act like she quit the celebrity life and at the same time still be a celebrity."

@thay:

"She loves Barbados so much and that is so beautiful! ♥️."

@ismi:

"She doesnt want to be Rihanna anymore, I love how she blends with her people freely without acting like a celeb."

@Mitchie❤️:

"I love how every speech of her's is so motivational to the young generation."

@florentina:

"Anyone knows the song from the start??? It literally stuck to my mind and I can’t stop thinking about it!!🙏🏻."

