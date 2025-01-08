Popular content creator Angela Nwosu expressed her excitement after her husband, Soundmind, a movie producer, surprised her with a huge push gift

Overwhelmed by emotion, she wondered what she had done to deserve such a great gesture while touring the mansion

Fans and netizens gushed over the beautiful family moment displayed by Angela and her man in the luxurious new building

Popular online personality Angela Nwosu is thrilled as her husband, Soundmind, a movie producer, surprised her with a luxurious property as a push gift.

Angela Nwosu took to Instagram to share a beautiful video of her husband's incredible reaction after surprising her with the house.

Angela Nwosu receives new mansion from her husband as a push gift. Credit: @angelanwosu

Source: Instagram

The astonished content producer became noticeably emotional as she asked her husband what she had done to deserve such a generous present and expressed genuine gratitude to him.

Angela's hubby was seen warmly touching and embracing her as their gorgeous daughter watched and played with a balloon.

She captioned her post:

"My happiness is super heightened."

See her video below:

Netizens react to Angela Nwosu's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

crreamyyboma:

"Wow wow wow. More blessings on the way for everyone of us Amen."

isabelchinasa:

"I can't just stop smiling omo good news dey sweet I swear."

ellawellzfoodservices:

"This is massive baby!!!! Congratulations to you and yours.!!!"

dammies_signature:

:Congratulations to you and your family Angie. I will receive a mighty push gift as this in the mighty name of Jesus AMEN."

its_nambuye:

"Not her pretending that it's a surprise when she was part of the plan 😢😢 nobody should touch my comment."

iambikomfallone:

"Congratulations ooooh dear.... when à man knows your worth😍 Congratulations oooh."

crreamyyboma:

"Wow wow wow.. More blessings on the way for everyone of us Amen ."

