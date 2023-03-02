Nigerian actress Lizzy Gold has taken to social media to make a claim against her housekeeper, identified as Success

Lizzy Gold, in a video she shared, claimed Success absconded with her 1000 euros which amount to over N450k

The actress also revealed she had informed the police to help track her housekeeper and her money

Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold has expressed displeasure over the action of her housekeeper, which she identified as Success.

Lizzy Gold, who shared a series of clips on her Instagram page, revealed Success absconded with her 1000 euros, over N450k.

Lizzy Gold calls out housekeeper. Credit: @lizzgoldofficial

Source: Instagram

Upon getting home, the actress noticed her 1000 euros was gone and was told Success had travelled.

In another clip, Lizzy revealed she contacted the housekeeper’s family and was told she didn’t steal the money.

The actress, however, added that the police in Aba were now involved in the case to help track the housekeeper down.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

“Am so so sad right now …my house keeper stole my 1000 euro and ran away ….am so hurt…do we still have good people in this world?”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Lizzy Gold’s video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

effixzzyboss:

"The other girl in the house could use the opportunity of tht girls exit to operate too. Go through your cam."

thecoachnaya:

"You shouldn't have posted it until you're sure she took it though for security reasons please some information shouldn't be posted online sis please sorry about your loss it's a lot of money too.Try to take it easy there's so much tension everywhere now."

ella_ada_stafford

Are u sure Ure not doing this video because u feel u look good? Because U don't look hurt."

emmanuelokoronkwoeke:

"If you can't see it in ur camera maybe she is innocent."

emermanjuo:

"Everything is not for the media. Somethings are can be handled behind the camera."

Source: Legit.ng