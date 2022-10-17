Popular Nollywood actress, Lizzy Gold, got Nigerians talking when videos from her birthday party emerged online

In one of the videos, the actress showed off massive wads of cash she got on her birthday and gushed over it

Celebrity friends turned up with her and the videos have sparked hilarious reactions on social media, some of them advised her

Ace Nollywood actress, Lizzy Gold had a birthday party to remember as quite a number of celebrity friends turned up for her.

The actress had a star-studded event as she was handsomely showed loved by the people who attended the party.

Lizzy Gold shows off money she got at her birthday party. Credit: @lizzygoldofficial

After the event, Lizzy Gold shared a video on her verified Instagram page to tension her fans about the unimaginable amount of money that was sprayed at her during the party.

The money that is mostly in 500 naira notes were so to much that it filled her bed as she kept showing it off with happiness in her face.

She shared another video of what went down at the party with some of her celebrity friends like Destiny Etiko in attendance.

Nigerians react to Lizzy Gold's videos

Social media users have reacted differently to the videos from Lizzy Gold's birthday party especially the one she flaunted huge money sprayed at her at the event.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments read below:

Prestiage42:

"Don’t post all these things my love make thief no come your house Abeg ooo."

Shukanasbin:

"Mami cut soap for your girl abeg."

Chiomaalerechi:

"See Nigeria money wey I de find see as e be nothing here chai God please."

Nwa_marychukwu:

"For real abi na film you dey act?"

Nwanyinnem:

"When I grow up I wan be like you, see money na, there is levels to this things, keep balling."

Lizzy Gold states reasons actors are being kidnapped

Legit.ng previously reported that popular Nollywood actress, Lizzy Gold, took to her Instagram page to call out people who overrate Nollywood practitioners.

The movie star shared a post of a publication that gave her net worth as $400,000, and she debunked it nothing that she is nowhere near it.

Lizzy stated that such publications are the reasons actors get kidnapped because people think they are rich.

