Bishop TD Jakes is recovering from the health emergency he suffered during a sermon.

The popular leader of the Potters House Church has received medical treatment after the health emergency.

In a new video posted on his X handle, TD Jakes thanked all those who had prayed for him.

He also thanked the medical personnel who cared adequately for him at the hospital.

Bishop TD Jakes also said he was not afraid to die but noted that he did not want to hurt his loved ones.

He wrote on X:

"While I continue to be strengthened by His grace, I stand in awe of my family and the tremendous leadership team that surrounds me. Together, we press forward, steadfast in the work the Lord has set before us. I’ve heard from friends from the global community who expressed God’s love in ways that were astonishing! God’s faithfulness was unmistakable to all those present."

Reactions to video of TD Jakes

@buchilawsu said:

"God give me a greater portion of this man's anointing and power. Stay well Bishop Jakes."

@OHPRIVO said:

"There are levels to this thing called the love of God. Truly it did not have to turn our this way but mercy said no. I have followed you for 30 years for this same reason. Welcome to your third life Papi."

@PrettyMfon said:

"I am so happy to read that you are fine. You have touched many lives around the world positively. May God continue to strengthen you. Please find time to always rest. Cheers!"

