Nolywood actress Iyabo Ojo has shared some video evidence that Verydarkman asked for if he was to apologise to anyone

The activist had promised to apologise if he sees evidence that he called Ojo a failed actress at anytime

The evidence Iyabo Ojo provide sparked hot debate among fans of the actress and that of the social media activist

The ongoing social media drama between Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman has taken a new twist.

Legit.ng had reported that VDM had called out Ojo and accused her of gate crashing to Davido's wedding. In her reaction, Ojo provided evidence of her invitation card and blasted him.

In a new development, after insulting the actress' lover, who tried to defend her, VDM promised to apologise if Ojo provided evidence he insulted her.

Iyabo Ojo provides evidence VDM requested for. Photo credit @iyaboojofespris/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the post, Ojo made a compilation of past videos where VDM insulted her and Tonto Dikeh. She said the activists called both of them failed actresses, as she dares him to apologise.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Fans reacted with mixed feeling, as some took Ojo's side while others defended VDM against all the insults thrown at him.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the evidence Iyabo Ojo provided

Legit.ng compiled some reaction. Here are they below:

@modivathriftstore:

"To all of u applauding this nui$ance of a human, What exactly did this women do to him?"

@folarin_dee:

"You claimed your didn't mention their name, did Cubana mention your name too."

@radiogad:

"I am sorry for this boy."

@officialogvictor:

"Verydarkman needs to be arrested."

@chinny_005:

"His defense is that he never mentioned her name."

@kayebony:

"This proof nothing because he didn’t mention her name."

@endylight1:

"He should go and apologize to Mohbad’s wife and family for ruining Mohbad’s case. VDM started the whole thing."

@boboafrica1:

"Now he's denying it. He can't even man up to his words."

@je.ssie8301:

"Poverty will make a man jealous and bitter against the rich."

Fans expose VDM after disgracing Iyabo Ojo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the type of invitation card Verydarkman got for Davido and Chioma's wedding surfaced online after he called out Ojo.

The activist had lashed out at Ojo and accused her of gate-crashing the main event and not the after-party she was invited for.

The invitation card seen online showed that VDM was also not invited to the main wedding event, and fans reacted to it.

Source: Legit.ng