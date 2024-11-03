A video has captured how Tanzanian singer Juma Jux has been treating Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla

In the clip, they were at an award ceremony where he was pronounced the winner, and he went to the stage to pick his gong

He sweetly introduced Priscilla and pointed at her where she was sitting as the crowd cheered

Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux has proved naysayers wrong about his relationship with his Nigerian lover, Priscilla Ojo with a video sighted online.

Legit.ng had reported that fans had been speculating that what was between the singer and Priscilla was not real. It was argued that they were acting just to promote Juma Jux's song, Olofufe.

Juma Jux bags award abroad. Photo credit@juma_jux

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on their joint Instagram account, Juma Jux and Priscilla went for an award ceremony where the singer was crowned the Best Artiste/Group Eastern Africa.

While he was on stage to receive his award, he took over the microphone, and he pointed at Priscilla while calling her his wife to be.

Juma Jux appreciates lover

In the recording, the music star appreciated Iyabo Ojo's daughter for all she has been doing since they met.

The crowd went wild as they screamed and clapped for Priscilla.

Recall that this is not the first time that Juma Jux will publicly acknowledge Priscilla and showcase her to the world as his lover. He once called her to the stage, and they bother performed together.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Juma Jux's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to what Juma Jux said. Here are some of the comments below:

@ewebiyiakeemamooyahoo.com52:

"I will be in Nigeria in few weeks wish I can attend your lovely wedding."

@funmig6235:

"Congratulations our inlaw Juma Jux . More wins."

@florencethompson730:

"Congratulations."

@agoilious:

"See me smiling like mumu as if I'm the wife to be wet he dey talk about this is too beautiful to watch."

@remmyroyals:

"Congratulations."

@vivelabelle99:

"Congratulations our intentional lover, you both would continue to win together."

@adebayoaladeniyi:

"Beautiful wife to be priscy coco wa, ur home is blessed."

@succi_collections:

"Some people will think it’s a film but no God has taking charge of this two."

@adedoyin.babalola:

"Congratulations our in law."

@ola.0204:

"Congratulations son, God bless you abundantly. See how our Treasure is glowing. We love you both."

Juma Jux pens love note to Priscilla

Legit.ng had reported that the son-in-law to be of actress Iyabo Ojo had shared lovely pictures they took during their engagement.

He also accompanied the viral post with a short love note, as his lover also replied in an adorable way.

Fans took to the comments section to respond to the post as they shared their hot takes about the engagement that broke the internet.

