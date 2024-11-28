Singer Spyro has voiced out his worry about those owing him in the industry and have refused to pay back

He noted that he has given them enough grace but they still chose to play smart, and he made his feelings known to the public

The artiste also opened up on how his Christian faith should not make people to mistaken as one who can be tricked, and his post caused netizens to react

Nigerian singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, aka Spyro, has opened up about how some of his colleagues were owing him and they decided to act like it was nothing.

The Who Is Your Guy hitmaker said the grace he has given his debtors were enough and he asked them to do the needful.

Spyro said his post was a warning to his colleagues and if they do not pay him back, he would start calling out their names.

According to the singer, he should not be mistaken for a fool because he is a Jesus boy. Besides, Jesus was skilled in the art of flogging. His post attracted several reactions from netizens.

Reactions as Spyro drags his debtors

@marrzofficial:

"Some people are skilled at taking people for granted."

@adekunlerealty:

"How do people have peace knowing they owe someone and not even feel remorseful?"

@blezgee:

"Jesus was skilled in the art of flogging, I agree."

@i_am_ololade__:

"Some people ehn, those that wants to payback don't have presently, those that have doesn't wants to payback again, na few dey get and payback. It is really well. We should all know what works for us as an individual now I think whether to dey borrow people or not."

@iamdondollar_:

"Wahala, musician dey owe fellow musician."

Spyro shares how Veekee James surprised him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Spyro shared how Veekee James surprised him when he sent her a message about his challenge.

In a post on social media, he noted that his account was locked, and he needed money, he called his bestie, and she came to his rescue.

His post spurred series of reactions from his fans in the comments section as many appreciated the designer.

