Zack Orij is happy to be back on his feet after undergoing some surgeries abroad and he has opened up about the experience

In an interview with Channels TV, he said that he was at home when he heard the rumour of his death as many people started calling him

He noted that he couldn't recognize people before he went for the operation aboard, but after the surgery, he started recognizing people

Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, is excited to be alive despite the health challenge he has been through in the last few weeks.

Legit.ng had reported that Orji had slumped and was rushed to the hospital. A video of him battling for his life in his hospital.

In an interview with Channels TV while still abroad, the veteran actor said that it was not yet his time to die. He thanked God for the second chance he was given to be alive.

Zack Orij opens up on near death experience. Photo credit @realzackorji

Zack Orji says people are callous

While answering questions from the interviewer, Orji called the people who spread the bad tale callous and careless. He noted that he was in his house when he heard the news of his demise.

The veteran actor explained that people were calling him. Even those who had not kept in touch for a very long time just wanted to know if he was alive or not.

Zack Orij says AGN stood by him

Narrating his experience, Orji mentioned that the Actors Guild of Nigeria has been very supportive since he fell ill. He added that they were with him in the hospital and also visited him at home.

The veteran also said that he did not recognize people before he went for the surgery but he started recognizing people after the operation.

Recall that AGN president, Emeka Rollas, had given an update about the actor's health. He said that he had been flown abroad for two brain surgeries.

See the video below:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the video of Zack Orij speaking about his health. Here are some of the comments below:

@Edin8140:

"Thank GOD for HIS mercy on Jack Oji."

@bensonodunayo525:

"Thank God for restoring Zack Orji."

@GraceGodwin-ny6km:

"Thank God for life congratulations."

@NwauliPatricia:

"Am happy you made it. Thank God almighty for your life."

@user-lo4ro3xf8m:

"Thank God for your recovery. May God strengthen you. Amen and Amen."

@annieajibola4246:

"Thank God for his life."

@immanuelluke8090:

"Thanks to God for your life my Brother zach. Our lives are in the hands of God not man. I don't really understand why some people desire so much for other people to die? Its that bad that in so many cases, they don't even know the person they are wishing death. What a pity!"

@user-qp7fb7kx9t:

"Otito diri Jesu! Zack is alive."

@ikechukwuechendu:

"God is merciful and thank God Zack Orji is alive."

@FunmilayoOluwafemi-bw4fl:

"Thank God."

Zack Orji's friend speaks about his health

Legit.ng had reported that Philip Obin, a close friend of the veteran had reacted to the rumor about his death.

He took to Facebook and gave a fresh update about the actor. He compared the strength of the actor to that of a horse.

He told people not to be afraid that the actor would come back.

