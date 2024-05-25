Zack Orji has granted an interview where he recalled the unrestrained scene he acted with one of her colleagues, Eucharia Anunobi

The actor said his pastor called him and asked why he acted in such a movie, he was also told of his suspension from church

Orij also noted that many people put a lot of things in his wife's head despite being an actress too, as the scene affected her

Veteran actor, Zack Orji, has recalled his the suggestive part he acted with Eucharia Anunobi, affected him and his marriage.

The thespian was a guest on the Legend's Untold Story, hosted by Nollywood actor, Labista. Recalling his famous role in the award-winning movie, Glamour Girls which was shot in the 90's, the actor, who spoke about his death rumour said he was suspended from church after the film was released.

He explained that his pastor called him that he had been receiving a lot of calls about the film. He first told him that he would not disclose the news to anyone, but a journalist later called him to confirm if he was indeed placed on suspension.

Zack Orji recalls the impact of Glamour Girls on him. Photo credit@realzackorji/@euchariaanunobi

Source: Instagram

Orij shares how his wife reacted

Speaking further, Zack Orji, who denied being a Gabonese stated that his wife was also affected by the movie. Though she was an actress, many people put different things in her mind about the provocative scene.

They had some issues after that, however, he didn't recall how it was resolved.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Many fans of the actor took to the comments section to air their views about the movie and the scene. Here are some of their reactions below:

@officemax_furniture.ng:

"There is always a controversy to married, so nobody is above that."

@goodchyy:

"They need to redo that movie again."

@ijiekhuamen:

"This was the film that brought him to limelight and I think he acted this with our now preacher."

@elslizz_nation:

"Legendary Zack."

@tombethempire:

"This movie that year."

@curvylush_psalm_34.4:

"His Wife is o e of the most Beautiful in Nollywood."

@jummyposh1:

"They suspended him from his father's house. But wait! Did he actually had sex with her in the movie?"

@clean_edition:

"Suspend from house of God."

@dnyhair:

"I remembered hint carried it ,that he was suspended."

Zack Orij's friend reacts to his death rumour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Philip Obin, a close friend of the veteran, reacted to the rumour about his death.

He took to Facebook and gave a fresh update about the actor.

He compared the strength of the actor to that of a horse. He told people not to be afraid that the actor would come back.

Source: Legit.ng