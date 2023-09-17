Nearly a month after his sudden passing, the founder of the Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, was finally laid to rest

To fill his position as senior pastor of the church, the cleric's son, Jimmy, who is an actor, has been announced by the board

Jimmy Odukoya succeeding his late dad has sparked mixed reactions on social media, especially about his spirituality

On Saturday, September 9, 2023, renowned Nigerian clergyman Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya was finally laid to rest, and it was indeed a celebration of a life well spent.

His son Jimmy, a Nollywood actor, has been chosen by the church board to continue his reign as senior pastor.

Actor Jimmy Odukoya to become senior pastor Photo credit: @pastrotaiwo/@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

This was reportedly made known on Sunday during the church service on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

A pastor, Rotimi Okpaise, made the announcement and said the late Odukoya confided in the Board of Trustees (BoT) members about the succession plan after his demise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to him, the board of trustees unanimously elected Jimmy as the senior pastor and chairperson of the board.

The actor will be installed as senior pastor on Saturday, September 30.

See post below:

Netizens react to the church's announcement

While some Nigerians expected Jimmy to step into his father's shoes, other queried why it had to be him and not another person who has the calling to be a pastor.

Read some comments sighted below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

"As it should be, his parents worked hard to build that church! When e reach your turn, dash another somebori ‍♀️"

queenjayhair:

"Will he still be able to kiss in movies ? "

kikehlomo.xx:

"It doesn’t matter if he is a pastor or not. Do you know his spiritual journey. Do u know how he prays hard behind closed doors. If he has the anointing, let him lead."

itzmr_rex:

"It’s always been a business nd would always be a business."

arizetessy:

"It's not his calling..must it be him? Say him papa na him get church no mean say him go take over."

lc_elcee:

"I pray God gives him the grace to carry out this assignment."

blinkzlink:

"Who Called him exactly? God or you."

meghan_9.0:

"May almighty God be with you as you carryout this huge assignment your father left for you."

gifteduju:

"I see why he was dancing so vigorously at the thanksgiving service. God’s grace sir"

bright___r:

"Business is Business! No wonder he was dancing like he won a lottery "

Jimmy Odukoya shares experience on The Woman King

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jimmy Odukoya shared his experience working on the same set with the Emmys and Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis in The Woman King.

He revealed how he got his role in the epic blockbuster during the interview after several auditions.

Jimmy, during the chat, also revealed that his background in fitness and heavy training helped put him in the right stead to get the role in the movie.

Source: Legit.ng