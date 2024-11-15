Stakeholders in the Nigerian film industry with highest-grossing movies at the box office were awarded at the Peace Anyiam-Osigwe (PAO) and the National Film And Video Censors Board (NFVCB)

A total of 13 stakeholders were recognised for their excellent work which broke records in the last decade

Mo Abudu's movies had the highest number of awards followed by Funke Akindele's films

Stakeholders in the Nigeria film industry who have excelled at the box office in the last 10 years were celebrated and presented with awards at the Peace Anyiam-Osigwe (PAO) Nigeria Digital Content Regulation Conference in conjunction with the National Film And Video Censors Board (NFVCB) celebrated. The event was held on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

They were honoured for selling out the cinemas with their outstanding films shown at the box office between 2014 and 2024.

Mo Abudu won four awards while Funke Akindele took home three to emerge the biggest winners of the day.

Check the full list of the 11 highest-grossing movies of the decade below:

2014: Comedian AY's 30 Days In Atlanta

Comedian Ayo Makun's movie 30 Days In Atlanta was named the highest-grossing movie in 2014. It grossed N163 million at the box office.

Ramsey Nuoah, Majid Mitchel, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Desmond Elliot, and others are among the movie's cast.

2015: EbonyLife Film's 'Fifty'

EbonyLife Films's movie, 'Fifty,' grossed N87 million and was awarded the highest-grossing award in 2015.

Its cast includes Dakore Egbuson, Iretiola Doyle, Omoni Oboli, and Nse Ikpe-Etim. Among other cast members, it has had guest appearances by Tiwa Savage and King Sunny Ade.

EbonyLife Films is owned by Mo Abudu. The movie was distributed by FilmOne Distributions.

2016 and 2017: Ebony Film's The Wedding Party Part 1 and 2

EbonyLife Films movies The Wedding Party and The Wedding Party 2: Dubai Destination were named king and best-selling at the box office in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

In 2016, The Wedding Party grossed N453 million at the box office, and Part Two grossed N500 million.

Their cast includes Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Sola Sobowale, Richard Mofe-Damijo, and Comedian Ali Baba, among others. The movies were directed by Kemi Adetiba and distributed by FilmOne Distributions.

2018: EbonyLife Film's Chief Daddy

Chief Daddy, another film from the stable of Mo Abudu's film production outfit, was named a bestseller at the box office in 2018.

The movie, directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, made N307.5 million at the box office.

2019: Jade Osiberu's Sugar Rush

Written and directed by Jade Osiberu, Sugar Rush was named the king of the box office in 2019 after amassing N287 million.

Its cast includes Bisola Ayeola, Adesua Etomi, Bimbo Adeboye, Tobi Bakre and.

2020: Funke Akindele's Omo Ghetto

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele made a statement at the box office with her movie Omo Ghetto in 2020, which made a whopping N636.1 million.

Among its cast were Funke Akindele, Eniola Badmus, Chioma Akpotha, Deyemi Okanlawon, etc.

2021: Comedian Ay's Christmas in Miami

Another movie from the stable of comedian Ayo Makun was the biggest money maker in 2021.

The movie earned N100 million from the cinemas. Some of its cast were Richard Mofe-Damijo, IK Ogbonna, Osita Iheme, Ayo Makun and others.

2022: Funke Akindele's Battle on Buka Street

Directed by Funke Akindele and Tobi Makinde, the movie grossed N668.4 million at the box office in 2022, becoming the year's highest-grossing movie.

It had Funke Akindele, Mercy Johnson, Kelvin Ikeduba, Sola Sobowale, and others.

2023: Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah

It became the first Nollywood film to hit N1 billion at the box office. It grossed over N113 million in its opening weekend, another first to its credit.

Written and directed by Funke Akindele with assistance from Adeoluwa Owu, A Tribe Called Judah starred Funke Akindele, Timini Egbuson, Tobi Makinde Uzor Arukwe and others.

2024: Wunmi Toriola's Queen Lateefa

New entrant to the box office, Wunmi Toriola made an impact with her first cinema movie.

As of November 4, the movie had grossed N316 million and is still counting. It starred Lateef Adedimeji, Broda Shaggi, Nancy Isime, Wunmi Toriola, and others.

Silverbird Entertainment, FilmOne bags special recognition award

Silverbird Entertainment, led by Senator Ben Murray Bruce, was honoured for contributing to the Nigerian entertainment industry. The organisation was named the Champion of Cinema Revival in Nigeria. Silverbird berths its cinema operation in 2004.

FilmOne was also honoured and won the Film Distribution Company of the Decade award. The organisation distributed most movies that went to cinemas in the last decade.

