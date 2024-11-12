The 2024 edition of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards ceremony is on the horizon

Several players, including Nigeria's Ademola Lookman and Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi, are in the running for the award

Former Royal Antwerp star, Patrick Pascal, has named his favourite to win the prestigious award at the lavish gala in Marrakech

The 2024 edition of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards is fast approaching, with nominees across several categories now revealed.

Among the many awards, one that has sparked considerable attention and discussion is the Men's Player of the Year award.

The final shortlist announced by CAF includes 10 standout players, with Nigeria's Ademola Lookman and Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi among the nominees.

As the ceremony, set to take place in Marrakech, draws nearer, former Royal Antwerp star Patrick Pascal has shared his pick for the prestigious award.

Former Antwerp star names favourite for CAF awards

In an interview with Brila.net, Pascal, who also serves as the team coordinator for Super Eagles of Nigeria, expressed his strong belief that Lookman is the frontrunner for the award.

The 49-year-old emphasized that CAF would face significant criticism if Lookman is overlooked.

“If Ademola Lookman doesn’t win this CAF award, journalists will be all over CAF. The whole world will question them,” Pascal stated. “So, Ademola Lookman stands a good chance to win.”

Lookman, for his part, continues to build a compelling case for the accolade. According to FotMob, the 27-year-old has delivered eight goals and five assists in 14 appearances this season.

The CAF Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 16 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Ademola Lookman tipped to win

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles forward, Lookman is widely considered the favourite to win the main award.

The 27-year-old had a brilliant individual year for Italian Serie A club Atalanta, scoring a hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final.

The former Fulham star was named in the AFCON 2023 Team of the Tournament as he was the only African nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Lookman also led Atalanta to its first major trophy in about seven decades with a brilliant hattrick in the UEFA Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen.

