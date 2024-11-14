The 36th Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Anambra, Enugu & Ebonyi Zone, will take place in Enugu

Enugu - The 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Anambra, Enugu & Ebonyi Zone, will take place on November 27-28, 2024, at the BON Sunshine Hotels in Enugu, Enugu state.

The event, chaired by Chief Martin Agbaso, MFR (Ochudo of Igbo Land), will feature the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, RT. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu and the minister of state, Labour and Productivity, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, as distinguished guests.

Keynote and Guest Speakers

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, Chairman of the zone and Chairman of Keystone Bank PLC, announced Dr. Dakuku Peterside and Dr. Nnaemeka Obiareri as the Keynote and guest speakers, respectively.

Dr Peterside, Nigeria's foremost public sector turnaround expert, will share insights on revitalising Nigeria's economy.

Dr Obiareri, managing director/CEO of Taurus Capital & Advisory Limited, will provide investment banking and financial engineering expertise.

MAN's AGM: Panel Discussion

The statement added that the Anambra State Commissioner for Industry, Lord Christian Udechukwu, will discuss "States Ease of Doing Business and the Challenges for Non-Oil Export Manufacturing Opportunities." Mrs. Ijeoma Ezeasor will anchor the panel ¹.

The event will produce an AGM Report, compile proceedings, and follow up with state governments on issues raised to support exporters.

Lady Chukwudozie said the AGM will drive positive change and contribute to Nigeria's economic transformation.

MAN proposes single-digit government loan

In other news, MAN disclosed how the government can provide affordable credit to support the sector, given the numerous challenges businesses face in the country.

Ajaji Kadir, DG and CEO of MAN said this is in light of the macroeconomic challenges due to the volatility in foreign exchange rates at the Norrenberger Economic Outlook titled "Nigeria: Beyond the Reforms."

He pointed out that different logistics flows have affected the manufacturing sector as it is one of the most susceptible to international shocks and geopolitics.

