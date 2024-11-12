The Living Faith Church (Winners Chapels) has announced dates for the 2024 Shiloh programme

According to the church, the Shiloh 2024-themed “Ever Winning Wisdom' will commence on Tuesday, December 10

Bishop David Oyedepo's church encouraged members and guests to plan and prepare for the spiritual gathering

Ota, Ogun state - The Living Faith Church (Winners Chapels) of Bishop David Oyedepo, has released dates for the forthcoming 2024 Shiloh.

Legit.ng reports that Shiloh is Winners Chapel's annual spiritual gathering which usually has captains of industries, diplomats, and statesmen in attendance.

Shiloh 2024-themed “Ever Winning Wisdom" will commence on Tuesday, December 10 Photo credit: David Oyedepo

The church announced that Shiloh will commence on Tuesday, 10th to 15th, December 2024 at the Canaanland Ota in Ogun state.

This is contained in a short statement issued via the church’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @WinnersWLD.

According to the statement, the Shiloh 2024-themed is an “Ever Winning Wisdom' and it is exactly 28 days away!

Living Faith Church urged Winners members to plan and prepare for the programme.

“God has ordained the end-time Church (You and I) to rule and dominate in these end times, but divine wisdom is the secret to rule even in these trying times.”

Shiloh 2023 is the 25th edition of the highly-rated programme and will be broadcasted live from Canaanland.

Legit.ng recalls that Oyedepo during 2023 Shiloh said he was at a point when being Nigeria’s president was like a demotion for him.

Oyedepo made the remark during the concluding session of Shiloh 2023 — on Saturday, December 9.

Peter Obi asked not to attend Shiloh

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, was warned against attending the 2026 Shiloh to gain votes in the 2027 election.

The Labour Party chieftain is being sent the warning over his comment on turning night vigil to night shift so that Nigeria can be an economically buoyant society.

The Real Church Gist, a Christian-focused media platform, issued the warning to Obi, adding that he would be reminded should he try to gather votes through the churches in the 2027 elections.

